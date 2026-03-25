Russia Launches LEO Satellites to Rival Starlink

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The first batch of 16 satellites was launched on Monday. Satellite broadband is the next big thing. It doesn't only offer data in dark regions, but it also ensures connectivity during the times of natural calamities, when terrestrial network infrastructure is damaged.

Highlights

  • Russia has launched 16 LEO satellites to offer broadband services.
  • This is in contention to Starlink, which now operates more than 10,000 LEO satellites globally.
  • Starlink is operational in more than 100 countries, and this move from Russia will not look like much of a threat, yet.

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russia launches leo satellites to rival starlink

Russia has launched 16 low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites to offer broadband services. This is in contention to Starlink, which now operates more than 10,000 LEO satellites globally. Starlink is operational in more than 100 countries, and this move from Russia will not look like much of a threat, yet. The firm which launched these satellites is Bureau 1440. These 16 satellites are just a first of many to come. Russia is looking to tap into the global broadband market as well and will eventually compete with Starlink and other players like Eutelsat OneWeb.




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The first batch of 16 satellites was launched on Monday. Satellite broadband is the next big thing. It doesn't only offer data in dark regions, but it also ensures connectivity during the times of natural calamities, when terrestrial network infrastructure is damaged.

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Russia would also be looking at these satellites as a way to ensure connectivity during the times of war. Starlink is soon going to launch services which will directly connect to phones without the need of a dish/antenna. This is called the Direct-to-Cell service and will soon allow users to get data directly from the satellites.

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