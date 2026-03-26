Airtel Africa Chairman, Sunil Mittal to Retire Soon

Airtel Africa is growing fast, and one of the key figures in the company is Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of the Bharti Group. Mittal was there when the India business rapidly grew and boomed. Africa is also at the cusp of a digital breakout and Airtel is playing an important role in that. Sunil Bharti Mittal is currently serving as the chair of Airtel Africa board for quite some time now, and will retire in July 2026. Gopal Vittal will then be appointed as the non-executive chair of the board.









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This decision came from Mittal himself. Mittal informed the board about his decision to retire at the conclusion of this year's AGM (annual general meet) in July 2026. Vittal will be appointed on the same day Mittal will retire. Shravin Bharti Mittal will be appointed for the role of deputy chair with effect from the same date.

"Airtel Africa has a solid strategy and an outstanding leadership team in place, the strength of which is evident in recent results, so I am confident that now is the time for me to step aside as Chair," said Sunil Bharti Mittal about his decision.

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Airtel is present across 14 countries of Africa and Mittal has said that he will be available to support the company as requested by the chair.