Redmi 15A Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 15A in India. The device is the latest addition to the Redmi 15 series and adds another affordable option for the consumers. The device has a large battery of more than 6000mAh and has a super large display too with high-refresh rate support. It has launched for less than 15,000 for the base variant, and will be available soon for the consumers to purchase. Let's look at the price and specifications of the device.









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Redmi 15A 5G Price in India

Redmi 15A 5G will be available in multiple memory variants:

4GB + 64GB = Rs 12,999

4GB + 128GB = Rs 14,499

6GB + 12GB = Rs 16,499

The Redmi 15A 5G will be available in India starting April 3, 2026 via Flipkart and mi.com along with authorised Xiaomi Retail Stores.

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Redmi 15A 5G Specifications in India

Redmi 15A 5G has the following specifications:

6.9-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate support and 800nits of brightness support and Wet Touch Technology 2.o.

Redmi 15A 5G has a unnamed octa-core processor with support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.4.

32MP AI dual rear camera with an 8MP front camera.

HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16 out of the box and the device will come with 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security updates.

The internal storage can be expanded up to 2TB.

6300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging.