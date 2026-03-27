Redmi 15A Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Redmi 15A 5G has launched for less than 15,000 for the base variant, and will be available soon for the consumers to purchase. Let's look at the price and specifications of the device.

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Highlights

  • Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 15A in India.
  • The device is the latest addition to the Redmi 15 series and adds another affordable option for the consumers.
  • The device has a large battery of more than 6000mAh and has a super large display too with high-refresh rate support.

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redmi 15a launched in india price

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 15A in India. The device is the latest addition to the Redmi 15 series and adds another affordable option for the consumers. The device has a large battery of more than 6000mAh and has a super large display too with high-refresh rate support. It has launched for less than 15,000 for the base variant, and will be available soon for the consumers to purchase. Let's look at the price and specifications of the device.




Read More - Vivo Y11 5G, Vivo Y21 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Redmi 15A 5G Price in India

Redmi 15A 5G will be available in multiple memory variants:

  • 4GB + 64GB = Rs 12,999
  • 4GB + 128GB = Rs 14,499
  • 6GB + 12GB = Rs 16,499

The Redmi 15A 5G will be available in India starting April 3, 2026 via Flipkart and mi.com along with authorised Xiaomi Retail Stores.

Read More - OnePlus Launches World’s Thinnest Magnetic Phone Cooler

Redmi 15A 5G Specifications in India

Redmi 15A 5G has the following specifications:

  • 6.9-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate support and 800nits of brightness support and Wet Touch Technology 2.o.
  • Redmi 15A 5G has a unnamed octa-core processor with support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.4.
  • 32MP AI dual rear camera with an 8MP front camera.
  • HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16 out of the box and the device will come with 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security updates.
  • The internal storage can be expanded up to 2TB.
  • 6300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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