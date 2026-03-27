OnePlus Nord 6 5G will Feature OLED Display and Snapdragon 8 Series Chip

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus Nord 6 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Along with this, it will feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage.

Highlights

  • OnePlus Nord 6 5G will launch soon in India.
  • The launch date of the phone has been confirmed for April 7, 2026.
  • The phone will come with a lot of powerful features, including a Snapdragon 8 series chip from Qualcomm.

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oneplus nord 6 5g will feature oled

OnePlus Nord 6 5G will launch soon in India. The launch date of the phone has been confirmed for April 7, 2026. The phone will come with a lot of powerful features, including a Snapdragon 8 series chip from Qualcomm. There’s also a super smooth display with support for 165fps gaming for titles such as BGMI and more. Let’s take a look at the confirmed details so far.




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OnePlus Nord 6 5G Display

OnePlus Nord 6 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Along with this, it will feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage. There will also be the new G2 Wi-Fi chip from OnePlus and it will come with support for 5G Advanced. It has also been confirmed to feature a 9000mAh battery, which is the largest ever on a OnePlus phone.

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OnePlus Nord 6 5G will feature an OLED display. The launch is just a few days from here, and it will be interesting to see what will be the price of the device in the country. OnePlus Nord 6 5G will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord 5 and it will be interesting to see if that can help OnePlus in expanding the market share in India.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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