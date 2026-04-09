Airtel Ready to Work with OTT Companies to Reduce Spam

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Airtel recently brought RCS support for its customers. This was a major move by the telco, one which the company had earlier opposed citing spam issues. Airtel has been very vocal about reducing spam and fraud communications in the country.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel said that it is now considering to work with OTT (over-the-top) communication service providers for reducing spam in India.
  • The telecom operator has been working to reduce spam in the country via deploying artificial intelligence (AI) on its networks.
  • For a long time now, when you will see spam alert on calls and messages on Airtel's network, and that too in real time.

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airtel ready to work with ott companies

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, said that it is now considering to work with OTT (over-the-top) communication service providers for reducing spam in India. The telecom operator has been working to reduce spam in the country via deploying artificial intelligence (AI) on its networks.




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Rahul Vatts, chief regulatory officer, Bharti Airtel, told ET in a conversation, "We look forward to the entire industry ecosystem and other OTT players to really work forward with us on this initiative, and I think the results of this are going to make customers very happy."

"We have been able to work with wonderful partners like Google, where all the RCS traffic now flows to the Airtel spam filters. Whatever signals we are generating, Google passes the RCS messages through that," Vatts added.

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Airtel recently brought RCS support for its customers. This was a major move by the telco, one which the company had earlier opposed citing spam issues. Airtel has been very vocal about reducing spam and fraud communications in the country. For a long time now, when you will see spam alert on calls and messages on Airtel's network, and that too in real time. Now other telecom operators have also implemented this solution.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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