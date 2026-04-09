reliance jio most affordable pack right now

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has one of the most affordable service validity prepaid plans in the industry right now. This plan costs Rs 189. It is under the 'Affordable Packs' section right now. You get 28 days of service validity with this plan. It is available for everyone in the country, in all the telecom circles. The Rs 189 plan has been available for a long time right now. Let's take a look at the plan and its benefits.









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Reliance Jio Rs 189 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 189 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS. There's also 2GB of data with the plan. The service validity of this plan is 28 days. The speed drops to 64 Kbps after the consumption of the fair usage policy (FUP) data. There's two more additional benefits with this plan - JioTV and JioAICloud.

Apart from the Rs 189 plan, there are other affordable packs too available from Jio. These plans cost Rs 365, Rs 339, and Rs 799. The Rs 339 and Rs 365 plan comes with with some monetary talktimed bundled as well. The Rs 799 plan on the other hand comes with 84 days of service validity.

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The Rs 799 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. There's also free 18-months free Google Gemini AI Pro plan worth Rs 35,100 bundled for the customers. This now bundles 5TB (5000GB) of cloud storage instead of the old 2TB storage. Along with the Gemini AI Pro subscription, users get access to Nano Banana and more.

The user needs to keep recharging with a prepaid plan worth Rs 299 or more throughout the offer period to continue getting the Gemini AI Pro subscription for 18 months. To recharge with this plan, users can go to the MyJio app or the Jio website.