

Employee unions of state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have reportedly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a directive to make the company’s indigenous 4G services mandatory for all government entities. The proposal covers central and state government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and employees whose mobile expenses are reimbursed from public funds.

Unions Push for Mandatory BSNL 4G Adoption

In a letter dated April 6, 2026, representatives of the Bharatiya Doorsanchar Manch, an umbrella body of multiple BSNL unions, reportedly stated that mandating the use of BSNL’s “swadeshi” 4G network would align with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision. The association represents several BSNL employee unions, including AIGETOA, BTEU, BDPS, and AIBSNLOBCEWA.









“It is suggested that the adoption of BSNL’s swadeshi 4G services be made mandatory for all mobile connections wherever expenditure is reimbursed from public funds including all central and state government and public sector entities,” Ravi Shil Verma, chairman, Bharatiya Doorsanchar Manch, and RC Pandey, convener, Bharatiya Doorsanchar Manch, wrote in a letter dated April 6, 2026, to Prime Minister Modi. ETTelecom reported this on April 8, 2026, citing a copy of the letter.

Proposal Aligned with Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision

They argued that such a move would strengthen national security and data sovereignty, enhance utilisation of public funds, and provide critical financial support to the struggling telecom operator. “This step will definitely be a milestone step towards reinforcing India’s telecom sovereignty and realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the report added.

The unions further noted that the step would accelerate the development of a domestic telecom ecosystem. BSNL is currently rolling out its 4G network through a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), along with Tejas Networks and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT). The project involves the deployment of around one lakh 4G sites nationwide, with plans to add 20,000 more soon.

Private Telecom Competition Intensifies

Despite government-backed revival packages, BSNL faces stiff competition from private telecom operators such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, all of which have already rolled out commercial 5G services.

Demand for Full-Time BSNL CMD Appointment

Separately, the unions have reportedly written to Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, urging the expeditious appointment of a full-time chairman and managing director (CMD) for BSNL. They warned that the prolonged absence of a regular CMD has led to strategic ambiguity, weakened leadership accountability, and adversely impacted employee morale.

“This prolonged ad-hoc arrangement has serious implications at the ground level. It creates ambiguity in long-term vision and accountability, weakens the institution of Board-level leadership, and sends an adverse signal to employees as well as the market,” Verma and Pandey wrote in a letter dated April 6, 2026, to Scindia, the report mentioned.

Appointment of Regular CMD

At present, A Robert J Ravi holds additional charge as CMD, a role he has occupied since July 15, 2024. His tenure, extended multiple times by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, is set to conclude on April 14, 2026. The Public Enterprises Selection Board had conducted interviews for the post in March 2025 but did not recommend any candidate, citing a lack of suitability.

The unions emphasised that appointing a CMD with a clear mandate and tenure is critical to steering BSNL’s revival, enabling timely network expansion, and implementing organisational and financial reforms.

“The process for selection and appointment of a regular CMD for BSNL may be completed urgently either through PESB or Search-cum-Selection Committee method as already advised by PESB,” the association said in the letter, according to the report.