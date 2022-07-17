BSNL Offering Rs 49 Plan Which Airtel, Vi Users Might Love

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering its customers a Rs 49 prepaid plan. This is not a new plan, and a lot of you might already know about it. The speciality of this plan is that it is quite affordable and is suitable for users who don’t consume mobile services in a heavy manner. BSNL’s Rs 49 prepaid plan is something that might attract Airtel and Vi users. To recall, both Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) used to offer consumers a prepaid plan for Rs 49. But the telcos don’t do that anymore. They have hiked the tariffs, and thus users who were on the Rs 49 prepaid plans of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea need to find other options.

Well, BSNL’s Rs 49 prepaid plan can be the other option. It can be a great option, in fact, once the 4G networks of BSNL are live throughout the country. Check below the benefits of BSNL’s Rs 49 prepaid plan.

BSNL Rs 49 Prepaid Plan Benefits

BSNL’s Rs 49 prepaid plan will give users a modest 100 minutes of voice calling + 1GB of mobile data. The service validity of the plan is 20 days. The freebies also come for 20 days. This is a plan that you can definitely use if you don’t have a lot of calling or data needs but just want to keep your SIM active.

Currently, you will get no such prepaid plan from even Reliance Jio, which is supposed to offer the most affordable prepaid tariffs among the private telcos.

In case you are looking for an even more affordable prepaid plan, you can go for the Rs 29 prepaid plan from BSNL. It comes with five days of validity along with unlimited voice calling and 1GB of mobile data. In case you fail to utilise the data or calling benefits by the end of your plan’s service validity, the benefits will also expire.

What do you think about this affordable prepaid plan from BSNL? Let us in the comments below.