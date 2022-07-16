Reliance Jio Brings JioEvents: What Can You do with It

The trend of holding online events is on the rise, whether it is for marketing, education, entertainment, or internal gatherings within organisations. With JioEvents, a platform specifically designed to meet your event's needs, you can create virtual events that are memorable for both you and your audience.

How Can JioEvents Help You: JioEvents Features and Benef

JioEvents can provide you with a wide range of options to help you host a successful virtual event, all of which are intended to make your experience as easy and hassle-free as possible.

With JioEvents, you can do the following:

1. Organize Events with Personalised Themes - Get the event experience that is automatically curated for the event category you choose. This covers the complete process, from the attendees' welcome page to the screen that appears after the event.

2. Live Stream - With just two clicks, live stream your event. You only need the Livestream link and streaming key to get started. You can live stream on Facebook, YouTube, or any other channel you create.

3. Practice Before Event - Events should be practised in order to prevent any last-minute surprises. Before telecasting the event to the audience, JioEvents enables you to conduct a thorough rehearsal with your speakers.

4. Play Video - During the event, play a video of your choice. Additionally, you can post a video to be shown to the audience prior to the event's start to improve the welcome atmosphere.

5. Engage Attendees: Use polls and Q&A to keep your event lively and engaged.

6. Secure Event - Whether it's managing speaker entry or controlling audience registration, JioEvents has all your security needs covered so you can organise an event without stress.

This is yet another Jio product that is geared to offer both the small/medium and large enterprises a video conferencing solution that is easy to navigate through and also is tailored for multiple kind of online events and gatherings.