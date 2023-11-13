Vodafone Idea’s Affordable 180 Days Validity Prepaid Plan Explained

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Rs 949 prepaid plan offered by Vodafone Idea comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 12GB of data. Note that for the entire validity, this 12GB of data will be valid for the customer.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has one very affordable prepaid plan with 180 days validity.
  • Note that the affordability here is in the context of 180 days of service validity.
  • The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 949 only.

Follow Us

vodafone idea affordable 180 days validity prepaid

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has one very affordable prepaid plan with 180 days validity. Note that the affordability here is in the context of 180 days of service validity. Otherwise, there are more affordable plans available in the country right now. The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 949 only. With this plan, users get data, voice calling and SMS benefits. However, this is unlike the regular prepaid plans offered by Vodafone Idea. Here's everything you should know about this plan.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Vodafone Idea Rs 949 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 949 prepaid plan offered by Vodafone Idea comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 12GB of data. Note that for the entire validity, this 12GB of data will be valid for the customer. Depending on the need, he/she may choose to use it in one day or throughout the validity period.

There are no additional benefits bundled with this plan. Usually, prepaid plans priced above Rs 299 from Vi come with Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. But that's not the case with this plan. Users don't get anything extra with this one.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Showcases 5G-Enabled Solutions at IMC2023

If you want, you can always recharge with 4G data vouchers to boost your data experience. There are several data vouchers offered by Vi starting from Rs 17 only. There's no 5G offer included either. With other private telcos, if you are spending this much money on a prepaid plan, you are also getting the unlimited 5G data offer. But that's not the case with Vodafone Idea as the cash-strapped telecom operator has not yet launched 5G in the country.

Regardless, with an expected fundraising in the near future, Vi is expected to start rolling out its 5G in select parts of the country. The company has live 5G clusters in Delhi and Pune but it is only meant for internal testing.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I've been watching Twinkling Watermelon ( my first kdrama ). I was not expecting that I would like it, but…

Five Exciting Korean Dramas Streaming in November 2023

Faraz :

Also we have not got any Telecom Subscription Data for last 3 months. Why TRAI delaying in that !?

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Nikhil and others informed that months ago and we concluded that Vi won't roll-out 5G until Jio free unlimited 5G…

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Who needs 720p in that small display... For YouTube 240p is more than enough & whatever is the minimum resolution…

JioPhone Prima 4G: Everything to Know

krchahar :

From which link we can check the free mobile numbers which can be allotted to some new customer?

Telcos Can't be Stopped to Reissue Deactivated Numbers: Supreme Court

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments