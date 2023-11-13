Vodafone Idea’s Affordable 180 Days Validity Prepaid Plan Explained

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has one very affordable prepaid plan with 180 days validity. Note that the affordability here is in the context of 180 days of service validity. Otherwise, there are more affordable plans available in the country right now. The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 949 only. With this plan, users get data, voice calling and SMS benefits. However, this is unlike the regular prepaid plans offered by Vodafone Idea. Here's everything you should know about this plan.









Vodafone Idea Rs 949 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 949 prepaid plan offered by Vodafone Idea comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 12GB of data. Note that for the entire validity, this 12GB of data will be valid for the customer. Depending on the need, he/she may choose to use it in one day or throughout the validity period.

There are no additional benefits bundled with this plan. Usually, prepaid plans priced above Rs 299 from Vi come with Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. But that's not the case with this plan. Users don't get anything extra with this one.

If you want, you can always recharge with 4G data vouchers to boost your data experience. There are several data vouchers offered by Vi starting from Rs 17 only. There's no 5G offer included either. With other private telcos, if you are spending this much money on a prepaid plan, you are also getting the unlimited 5G data offer. But that's not the case with Vodafone Idea as the cash-strapped telecom operator has not yet launched 5G in the country.

Regardless, with an expected fundraising in the near future, Vi is expected to start rolling out its 5G in select parts of the country. The company has live 5G clusters in Delhi and Pune but it is only meant for internal testing.