Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Vi's Wi-Fi calling is available is available in the following telecom circles or places: Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Punjab, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai, Haryana, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's 3rd largest operator is still working to roll out its Wi-Fi calling services in different parts of the country.
  • The telco has also worked diligently to prepare its core network for 5G, confirmed Kumar Mangalam Birla at the recently concluded India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023.
  • Vi customers in many parts of India are still longing to get access to the Wi-Fi calling feature.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's 3rd largest operator is still working to roll out its Wi-Fi calling services in different parts of the country. The telco has also worked diligently to prepare its core network for 5G, confirmed Kumar Mangalam Birla at the recently concluded India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023. Vi customers in many parts of India are still longing to get access to the Wi-Fi calling feature. This is something they need to get a better voice-calling experience. Here, you will get all the information about Wi-Fi calling, its advantages, and where can you get it if you are a Vi customer.




Where is Vi Wi-Fi Calling Available?

Vi's Wi-Fi calling is available is available in the following telecom circles or places: Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Punjab, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai, Haryana, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.

Here are all the features of Vi Wi-Fi calling that you should be aware of:

Seamless Coverage: You will get seamless coverage with the Wi-Fi calling facility of Vi. This means that indoor coverage issues won't exist for you if you have a decent Wi-Fi connection.

Better Voice Quality: If it is a better voice call quality that you want, then too, the Wi-Fi calling feature can be of great help to the user. If the Wi-Fi connection is strong, then the voice call quality delivered would be good as well.

There are more advantages of Wi-Fi calling. You don't need to pay any additional money to use it and there's no additional app required either. Note that not all the devices support the Wi-Fi calling feature. If you have a recent smartphone, then ensure that it is updated to the latest software version to ensure that you can try using the Wi-Fi calling feature. Also, it has to be enabled from the settings if not enabled by the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) by default.

