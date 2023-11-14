Telcos Bracing for $3 Billion Hit as OTT Messaging Threatens Global SMS Revenue

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The quality of the SMS networks is reducing. Especially, there are frauds often associated with SMS messaging and then there's also the factor of cost. The cost of business SMS is going up every year. All of these factors will push enterprises to try out alternative methods or channels of communicating with their customers.

Highlights

  • Telecom operators globally are going to lose $3 billion worth of SMS revenue from enterprises in the coming years.
  • The OTT (over-the-top) business messaging traffic will go up to 375 billion messages in 2028 from 100 billion messages in 2023.
  • The rise of OTT business messaging will be fueled by enterprises that will be left dissatisfied with the diminishing quality of SMS networks.

Follow Us

telcos bracing for 3 billion hit as

Telecom operators globally are going to lose $3 billion worth of SMS revenue from enterprises in the coming years. According to a new study by Juniper Research, the OTT (over-the-top) business messaging traffic will go up to 375 billion messages in 2028 from 100 billion messages in 2023. The rise of OTT business messaging will be fueled by enterprises that will be left dissatisfied with the diminishing quality of SMS networks. Thus, the report suggests that in the next five years, the telcos will lose out on about $3 billion in SMS business messaging revenue globally to OTT channels.




Large enterprises and small businesses have already started to leverage OTT platforms such as WhatsApp to communicate more personally with their customers and that too at a lower cost. If the OTT app vendors deploy pricing strategies that attract high-spending enterprises, then they can be swayed away from established business channels.

Read More - NTT Docomo Targets Net-Zero Across Supply Chain by 2040

The quality of the SMS networks is reducing. Especially, there are frauds often associated with SMS messaging and then there's also the factor of cost. The cost of business SMS is going up every year. All of these factors will push enterprises to try out alternative methods or channels of communicating with their customers. Thus, OTT app vendors must have a great pricing model to attract the enterprises their way.

Also Read: 2degrees Commits to Reducing Emissions by 43 Percent by 2030

The report forecasts that there will be a large increase in OTT business messaging spending for retail. The figure is expected to go up from $790 million globally in 2023 to over $2.6 billion by 2028. The OTT app vendors can integrate data from other retail channels onto their platform to ensure that it becomes a key channel for retailers' eCommerce strategies. If the OTT app vendors can also bring payment capabilities directly into their apps, that would be a game changer as well.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I've been watching Twinkling Watermelon ( my first kdrama ). I was not expecting that I would like it, but…

Five Exciting Korean Dramas Streaming in November 2023

Faraz :

Also we have not got any Telecom Subscription Data for last 3 months. Why TRAI delaying in that !?

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Nikhil and others informed that months ago and we concluded that Vi won't roll-out 5G until Jio free unlimited 5G…

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Who needs 720p in that small display... For YouTube 240p is more than enough & whatever is the minimum resolution…

JioPhone Prima 4G: Everything to Know

krchahar :

From which link we can check the free mobile numbers which can be allotted to some new customer?

Telcos Can't be Stopped to Reissue Deactivated Numbers: Supreme Court

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments