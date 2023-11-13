NTT Docomo Targets Net-Zero Across Supply Chain by 2040

NTT Docomo has announced a plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its supply chain by 2040. The plan includes reducing emissions from its own operations, suppliers, and product users.

Highlights

  • Docomo aims to reduce Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Renewable energy and network efficiency are key to Docomo's Net-Zero by 2040 plan.
  • Docomo is collaborating with customers and partners to reduce its environmental impact.

Japanese operator NTT Docomo has announced its plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across the company's supply chain by 2040. The "Net-Zero by 2040" plan builds on the existing commitment of the company to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its operations to Net Zero by 2030.

Extended Carbon Neutrality

To achieve the expanded targets, NTT Docomo said it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout its supply chain, which currently accounts for about 80 percent of the company's total greenhouse gas emissions. The company mentioned that the plan includes reducing Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) greenhouse gas emissions from its own fuel and electricity supply, as well as Scope 3 emissions from suppliers and product users in the Docomo Group's supply chain.

Renewable Energy Integration

Docomo said it has been working on using renewable energy to power all Docomo-owned telecommunications buildings and offices as part of its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. Additionally, the company is introducing virtualised wireless base stations equipped with power-saving devices to reduce network power consumption.

"Going forward, Docomo Group is committed to contributing to the realisation of carbon neutrality in collaboration with its partner companies," Docomo said.

DOCOMO Group's Net-Zero by 2040 Plan

As part of Docomo Group's Net-Zero by 2040 Plan, internal initiatives (Scope 1 and Scope 2) include improved network energy efficiency, active use of renewable energy, other innovative developments such as power-saving communications, and Green 5G - providing 5G networks powered effectively with 100 percent renewable energy.

Scope 3 external supply-chain initiatives include measures such as the use of green electricity in Docomo shops, reduced GHG emissions across the supply chain, environmentally friendly delivery systems, promotion of sustainable, eco-friendly smartphones, and the introduction of more energy-efficient data centres.

Initiatives with customers and partners include the visualisation of energy use in daily life, personalised services, eco-friendly Docomo shops, and collaboration with partners to create J-credits.

