DCI Commences Construction of Data Center in Seoul, South Korea

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

DCI said its first data center in South Korea will be built to the latest industry-leading standards, with in-house designs suited for hyper-scale customers and high-compute deployments.

Highlights

  • DCI Data Centers initiates construction of its first data center in Seoul, South Korea.
  • Partnership with Daelim brings expertise in real estate and construction.
  • Commitment to industry-leading standards for hyperscale customers

Brookfield-owned DCI Data Centers (DCI) has commenced construction of its first data center in Seoul, South Korea, built under a joint venture partnership with Daelim, a South Korean company engaged in real estate, engineering, and construction. DCI said its first data center in South Korea will be built to the latest industry-leading standards, with in-house designs suited for hyper-scale customers and high-compute deployments.

Joint Venture Partnership

DCI said, "Building our first Asian data center in Seoul is a crucial step in DCI's targeted Asia expansion strategy. South Korea's position as a technology hub and its commitment to digital transformation have established Seoul as a critical market for our customers."

Brookfield's Global Data Centre Platform and DCI Data Centers added, "This first investment in the South Korean data center market establishes a new area of development for Brookfield's Global Data Centre platform and represents a significant opportunity in a high-growth sector."

"Daelim's expertise in real estate development has complemented well with DCI's hyperscale design and operational capabilities and track record with key customers. Together, we are setting new standards for data center technology and services in South Korea and beyond," DCI Data Centers added.

DCI Data Centers

Established in 2015, DCI Data Centers is a data center owner and operator with data centers across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Since Brookfield acquired DCI in 2019, the platform has reportedly grown from two sites with less than 10 MW to over 10 sites now with 130 MW secured under various stages of development in APAC.

With a particular focus on delivering certified data centers across Sydney, Adelaide, Canberra, Auckland, and now Seoul, DCI, a portfolio company of Brookfield and its investment partners, responds to global hyper scaler requirements as well as government and public cloud workloads, said the official release.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Expert Opinion

