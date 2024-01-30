Jio Brain, a New Innovative AI Platform from Reliance Jio is Here

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom player, has created an innovative AI (artificial intelligence) platform called 'Jio Brain'. It took Jio Platforms, the holding company of Jio 2 years and hundreds of engineers to develop Jio Brain. But what does Jio Brain do?









In a post, Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President at Reliance Jio, explained that Jio Brain can integrate machine learning capabilities into the telco network, enterprise network or any industry-specific IT environment without the need for network or IT transformation.

Bhatnagar further said, "Moreover, it comes with a rich set of 500+ REST APIs and Data APIs for creating ML enabled services."

Read More - Jio and OnePlus Announce a 5G Innovation Lab in India

Jio Brain brings a lot of value to the table for enterprises as it offers customised enterprise and large-scale LLM (large language model) capabilities. However, this is not all. There are advanced AI features for images, documents, texts, videos, speech, and in-built AI algorithms that are available 'as a service' for the customers.

"Jio Brain will help create new 5G services, transform enterprises, optimise networks, as well as set the stage for 6G development - where ML is a key capability," said Bhatnagar. He also said that Jio is open to collaborating with like-minded AI and ML (machine learning) researchers to create value and scale the Jio Brain innovation ecosystem.

Read More - Reliance Jio Q3 FY24 Results: ARPU, Net Profit, 5G Subscribers and More

Here are some of the innovative services that Jio Brain can enable:

Training as a Service, Feature Engineering as a Service, Hyperparameter Tuning as a Service, ML Chaining as a Service, Text to Text Transition Service, LLM as a Service, Speech to Speech Translation Service, Speech to Text Translation Service, Text to Speech Translation Service, Text to Image as a Service, Code Generation as a Service, Bring Your Own Model as a Service, and much more.