Jio Brain, a New Innovative AI Platform from Reliance Jio is Here

In a post, Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President at Reliance Jio, explained that Jio Brain can integrate machine learning capabilities into the telco network, enterprise network or any industry-specific IT environment without the need for network or IT transformation.

Bhatnagar further said, "Moreover, it comes with a rich set of 500+ REST APIs and Data APIs for creating ML enabled services."

Jio Brain brings a lot of value to the table for enterprises as it offers customised enterprise and large-scale LLM (large language model) capabilities. However, this is not all. There are advanced AI features for images, documents, texts, videos, speech, and in-built AI algorithms that are available 'as a service' for the customers.

"Jio Brain will help create new 5G services, transform enterprises, optimise networks, as well as set the stage for 6G development - where ML is a key capability," said Bhatnagar. He also said that Jio is open to collaborating with like-minded AI and ML (machine learning) researchers to create value and scale the Jio Brain innovation ecosystem.

Here are some of the innovative services that Jio Brain can enable:

Training as a Service, Feature Engineering as a Service, Hyperparameter Tuning as a Service, ML Chaining as a Service, Text to Text Transition Service, LLM as a Service, Speech to Speech Translation Service, Speech to Text Translation Service, Text to Speech Translation Service, Text to Image as a Service, Code Generation as a Service, Bring Your Own Model as a Service, and much more.

