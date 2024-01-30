Moto G24 Power Launched in India Under Rs 10,000

After launching the Moto G34 5G earlier this month, Motorola has launched yet another affordable smartphone for the Indian market. This time, the company has launched the Moto G24 Power. It is not a 5G smartphone and is positioned as a budget buy for consumers looking to upgrade to a 4G device under Rs 10,000. The highlight of the smartphone is its 6000mAh battery meant to deliver a great usage time to the users on a single charge. The device comes with a 3D Acrylic Glass (PMMA) finish and is one of the thinnest smartphones among the ones that carry a 6000mAh battery.









Moto G24 Power Price

Moto G24 Power has launched in India in two variants - 4GB + 128GB for Rs 8,999 and 8GB + 128GB for Rs 9,999. It will go on open sale on Flipkart on February 7, 2024, from 12 PM onwards. It will be available in two colours - Glacier Blue and Ink Blue. Motorola is also offering exchange offers where it will add Rs 750 from its side for the exchange.

Check out its quick unboxing video here - https://youtube.com/shorts/EOJyhsVsrZ4?si=zBG8ltW3v2nyo57K

There is also a Reliance Jio offer for the customers. Jio will offer Rs 4500 worth of benefits with the phone which will include Rs 2000 cashback (Rs 50 coupons x 40). These coupons will only work on the Rs 399 prepaid recharge. There will also be partner coupons worth Rs 2500 which includes Rs 500 off on Ajio on purchase of Rs 2499, Rs 1500 off on Yatra on flights, and Rs 500 instant discount on Netmeds.

Moto G24 Power Specifications

The Moto G24 Power features a 6.6-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate support. The device features the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB through a microSD card). The RAM can also be expanded up to 16GB virtually. There's a massive 6000mAh battery inside with support for 33W fast charging.

The smartphone will run on Android 14 out of the box and will get 3 years of assured security updates. There's a 50MP Quad Pixel camera system at the rear along with a dedicated macro vision camera. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front.