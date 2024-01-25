Summit Communications Chooses Juniper’s 400G Solutions for Network Upgrade in Bangladesh



Juniper Networks announced today that Summit Communications, an infrastructure service provider, has selected its 400G Solutions to upgrade Summit's core network infrastructure in Bangladesh. Building on a long-term relationship spanning over a decade, Summit partnered with Juniper for the next phase of their network transformation journey into 400G. This upgrade is expected to bolster the country's digital economy and support its vision of "Digital Bangladesh."

Partnership

With over 66.94 million internet users and a burgeoning demand for mobile and digital services, Bangladesh has been witnessing rapid digitisation. Summit Communications, recognising the need for cutting-edge networking solutions, has selected Juniper's PTX Series Routers for a 400G Converged Optical Routing solution.

Enhanced Network Capabilities

The collaboration aims to enhance network capacity, scalability, and efficiency, enabling Summit Communications to deliver seamless connectivity across the country. Equipped with 400G Coherent Optics, Juniper's routers will facilitate high-speed data transmission over long distances to various points of presence (PoPs) in Bangladesh while maintaining high reliability.

Arif Al Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Summit Communications said, "We have made tremendous progress over the years in delivering the high-quality networking infrastructure services to mobile operators and ISP customers in Bangladesh and are excited to strengthen our relationship with Juniper, particularly in integrating innovative 5G solutions. Their solutions will continue to play an integral role in our network, ensuring that we provide cutting-edge 5G connectivity and services for our customers guaranteeing fast, reliable, ultra-low latency services along with adaptation of network slicing and segment routing."

Sajan Paul, Managing Director and Country Manager of Juniper Networks said, "For years, Juniper has been a foundational presence in Bangladesh's networking landscape through our partnership with Summit Communications, and we are honoured to join them on the next phase of their network transformation journey. With our experience-first solutions, we remain committed to providing the technology needed to support their goals and meet the ever-evolving connectivity demands of businesses and consumers for years to come."

With Juniper's solutions, Summit Communications aims to deliver exceptional connectivity experiences to customers across the country.