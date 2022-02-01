Bharti Airtel lowest recharge plan for 2022 comes for Rs 99. After the prepaid tariff hikes, the Rs 79 plan’s price was increased to Rs 99. With this plan, users get 200MB of data, Rs 99 worth of talktime, tariff calls at 1 paise per second, and SMS at Rs 1 for local texts and Rs 1.5 for STD texts. The Rs 99 plan comes with a total validity of 28 days. It is one of the most affordable prepaid plans available in India, which comes with SMS benefits bundled with voice calling and data.

Can I Recharge for Rs 50 With Airtel?

No, you cannot. But you can get data vouchers under Rs 100; however, data vouchers only work when you have a base prepaid plan active. Airtel data vouchers start at Rs 58, which offers 3GB of data to the users. Then there’s a Rs 98 plan which offers 5GB of data along with a Wynk Music Premium benefit to the customers. The validities of both plans are the same as the existing prepaid plan.

So if the data vouchers are also to be combined, then the Airtel lowest recharge plan for 2022 will be the Rs 58 plan.

Is Airtel Rs 49 Pack Removed?

Yes, the Rs 49 pack of Airtel was removed way back in 2021. The telco had discontinued the Rs 49 plan so that users would go for the next cheapest alternative, which was the Rs 79 plan. Airtel wanted to increase its average revenue per user (ARPU), and thus it was one way of doing so without effectively hiking the prices of all the plans at the same time. The old Rs 49 base plan users had to migrate to the new Rs 79 base plan, which helped Airtel in increasing its average revenue per user. So the earlier Airtel lowest recharge plan of Rs 49 has not been in the telco’s offerings for many months now.