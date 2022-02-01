Boat Immortal 700 Headphones Launched in India With 50mm Drivers at Rs 2,499

Indian consumer electronic brand Boat has launched its latest Boat Immortal 700 headphones in India. The newly launched device is the company’s latest addition to its Immortal gaming audio series which consists of other headphones such as Immortal 1000D, Immortal 1300, and Immortal 200. The new Immortal 700 is the fourth headphone of the lineup and despite its affordable price tag, it offers adequate features. Mentioned below are the specification and pricing details of the device.

Specifications and Features

The newly launched Boat Immortal 700 headphones feature a huge 50mm audio driver that delivers powerful audio outputs. The device also comes with 7.1 virtual channel surround sound support necessary for audio clarity. The headphone has been designed keeping in mind the PC gamers and therefore, comes only with a USB connectivity option. The USB cable is a braided cable that offers extra durability.

The latest Immortal 700 headphones come with RGB LEDs that have five different modes. The device also features an in-line remote control that gives users access to control audio, mic, and RGB LED modes. In addition to this, the headphone also has comfortably padded ear mufflers which are claimed to be sweatproof and are suitable for long gaming sessions. To ensure good quality voice output, the gear sports an adjustable mic with ENx technology. Moreover, the Boat Plugin Labz application can also be used to customize the output sound.

Pricing and Availability

Boat is known for providing good quality affordable products and the latest addition to its portfolio doesn’t disappoint. The newly launched Boat Immortal 700 headphones come at a price tag of Rs 2,499. The device has been launched in a single black and red colour combination option. The wearable is available for sale on the company’s official website as well as the e-commerce platform – Amazon India. The gadget also offers a 1-year warranty claimable via the company’s official website.