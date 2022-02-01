Against the widespread speculation that the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature OnePlus and OPPO’s new unified operating system (OS), a tipster reveals that the OnePlus 10 Pro will run on OxygenOS 12 custom skin out of the box.

OnePlus 10 Pro has already made its debut in China in January with ColorOS skin. Its arrival in other global markets is expected in March 2022.

OnePlus and OPPO’s unified OS – merging OxygenOS with ColorOS — was first announced in September 2021. OnePlus claimed that the upcoming OS will be ‘faster, smoother, reliable and feature-rich,’ and run on both OPPO and OnePlus phones. Once launched, all existing OnePlus smartphones are likely to get an update to the unified OS, probably in a phased manner.

The launch of the new OS was expected in January 2022. According to the information received from the popular tipster Yogesh Brar (91Mobiles first published the news), the launch of the new unified OS is delayed, forcing the company to launch with OxygenOS 12 custom skin.

There were reports earlier that the OnePlus 10 Pro has entered a private testing phase in India as well as in Europe, indicating that the launch is nearing in these markets. This OnePlus flagship phone was also spotted on various certification sites such as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bluetooth SIG certification websites with the model number NE2211.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro, launched in China, comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It flaunts a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 120z refresh rate. It also features corning gorilla glass and a punch-hole camera. There is a 32MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats. In terms of rear camera, this OnePlus phone comes with a triple camera set-up, with a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP secondary lens, and an 8MP third lens. OnePlus 10 Pro carries a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, a 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and reverse charging support. Regarding connectivity, the phone will come with support for NFC and Bluetooth Ver. 5.2.