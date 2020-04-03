Highlights PatchWall 3.0 includes new features like enhancements for the UI, cleaner animations and horizontal scrolling

PatchWall 3.0 users can access Disney+ content from the homepage on all Mi TVs

Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription can be purchased for Rs 399

Xiaomi India announced on Friday that the Disney+ Hotstar app is now available to stream on its PatchWall, Xiaomi’s Android based custom software built for its TVs. The company said on Twitter that “the long-awaited entertainment package is here” as it unveiled Disney+ content and PatchWall 3.0. Star India launched the Disney+ content onto its Hotstar app on Friday. The Disney+ Hotstar app now features over 250 animated and superhero films and over 100 Disney+ originals along with the Indian content and Hotstar specials. The updated Disney+ Hotstar app now features enhanced user interface and has a dedicated Disney+ section for all the Disney original programming content.

PatchWall Has Over 700,000 Hours of Content

Sudeep Sahu, product manager at Xiaomi India said on Twitter that Disney+ Hotstar content has been introduced through the PatchWall 3.0 update that was initially teased in February. The PatchWall 3.0 update is said to offer several features including enhancements for the UI, cleaner animations and horizontal scrolling. The PatchWall 3.0 update has said to be rolling out to users from the second week of March. Several users however on Twitter said that their TVs haven’t received the PatchWall 3.0 update yet.

It has to be noted that the PatchWall 2.0 already included content from Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube and Hotstar while the PatchWall 3.0 was said to provide deeper integration to apps like the Hotstar.

Additionally, PatchWall 2.0 included content from Xiaomi’s partners including Sun NXT, ZEE5, Jio Cinema and Eros Now.

PatchWall is found on all Xiaomi branded TVs including the RedmiTVs. Xiaomi currently sells its Mi branded TVs in India with the base model Mi LED TV 4A Pro currently retailing for Rs 12,499. The top rated Mi TV 4X is currently priced at Rs 54,999 and is available for purchase on its MI online stores.

Disney+ Hotstar Available Under Three New Offerings

With the introduction of Disney+ content on the Disney+ Hotstar app, Star India has announced that its plans have been revamped with new prices to reflect the new content offerings. The free plan tier users continue to watch free content including catch-up TV shows in eight Indian languages, movies and on-demand news for free. However, those interested in watching The Lion King, Frozen II and Aladdin along with films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe need to upgrade to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The VIP subscription is offered for Rs 399.

Additionally, those interested in unlocking the English language for the Disney content along with access to American shows from HBO and Fox would need to upgrade to the premium subscription. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan can be subscribed for Rs 1,499 per year.