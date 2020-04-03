Airtel Digital TV Brings Exclusive CuriosityStream Channel

Highlights CuriosityStream will be available in Airtel Xstream app

Airtel DTH subscribers will be able to enjoy premium content in Ultra HD 4K

Airtel Digital TV has more than 16.4 million subscribers

Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel is one of the most famous names in the DTH industry. The DTH operator has more than 16.5 million subscribers and is one of the fastest-growing DTH operators in India. Airtel Digital TV ships some of the best offers and plans to its customers and it is leading when it comes to value-added services. DTH subscribers of Airtel Digital TV enjoy 648 channels and services out of which 86 channels are streamed in HD. Recently, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel has strengthened its partnership with CuriosityStream to provide premium content to TV subscribers in India. With the announcement, Airtel Digital TV has become the only DTH service provider in India to offer exclusive content to customers on their television via STB. Also, CuriosityStream will be available to Airtel customers on Airtel Xstream app.

CuriosityStream Channel: What to look Forward?

CuriosityStream channel is one of the globally renowned channels which was initiated by John Hendricks, the founder of Discovery channel to offer premium class content to users which would allow them to discover their passion and interest amongst various series and movies covering different genres like love, space, art, history, travel cars, and many more.

Some of the award-winning popular shows which users can enjoy is Age of Big Cats, Favorite Places by Stephen Hawking and many more. Also, users can enjoy an on-going program, Breakthrough, which is especially based on Coronavirus. Clint Stinchcomb, who is the president and CEO of CuriosityStream, stated that the channel is proud to offer its high-quality programming to consumers in India which would intrigue their interest.

CuriosityStream Channel is Also Available on Airtel Xstream App

Sunil Taldar, who is the CEO of DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, stated that Airtel has already launched CuriosityStream content in India six months back in its mobile platforms to offer premium content to users.

Not only this, in order to delight its customers, but Bharti Airtel also comes up with innovative and attractive offers to cater to the need of its customers. As the company has deepened its partnership with CuriosityStream, subscribers will be able to enjoy premium content visuals in Ultra HD 4K.