Airtel Unveils 15GB Postpaid Add-On for Rs 100, Targeted at Work From Home Users

Highlights Airtel is offering a Rs 100 add-on pack that provides users with 15GB of data

The company also offers an 35GB data add-on pack for Rs 200

Airtel’s postpaid plans begin at Rs 349 in certain states across India

Bharti Airtel has been sending targeted ad banners to selected postpaid users for its work from home data add-on plan that provides users with 15GB of data for Rs 100. With India currently under COVID-19 lockdown, several people are working from home and Airtel seems to be targeting these users with the work from home add-on pack. As the data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) suggests, India has only 19.14 million wireline broadband users for a period ending December 2019. With the majority of the users using mobile data to perform professional work, telecom companies have rolled out several prepaid add-on packs with extra data or even offering standalone data packs. Airtel has now targeted the postpaid users with the work from home add-on pack.

Airtel Work from Home Postpaid Data Add-on Starts at Rs 100

Bharti Airtel is currently offering two add-on packs for its postpaid users with the base add-on starting at Rs 100 for 15 GB of data. Additionally, the company also offers an Rs 200 add-on pack that offers 35 GB of data.

It has to be noted that the postpaid add-ons from Airtel were initially unveiled in January. However, the company has now been promoting its 15GB add-on pack under the “work from home with ease” tag.

The company said that the interested users can subscribe to the data packs under “manage services” section of the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel Postpaid Plans Start at Rs 349 in Certain States

The postpaid plans from Airtel begins at Rs 349 in states like Andhra Pradesh, Delhi/NCR region and Tamil Nadu while in other states, Airtel offers an Rs 399 plan. The Rs 349 plan from Airtel offers 5GB of rollover data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Airtel also offers the ZEE5 and Airtel TV premium to its Rs 349 plan subscribers.

The Rs 399 plan offers 40GB of rollover data along with similar benefits as to the Rs 349 pack while also providing handset protection.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Airtel currently offers Rs 249 plan that provides users with 25GB of rollover data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day along with Wynk Music subscription.

Airtel’s premium postpaid plans begin at Rs 499 that offers users 75GB of rollover data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day along with subscription to Amazon Prime, Zee5 and Airtel Xstream. Airtel also bundles an handset protection service across its premium postpaid plans.

Further, Bharti Airtel offers Rs 749, Rs 999 and Rs 1599 packs that largely offer similar benefits including unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 799 pack offers 125 GB of rollover data while the Rs 999 pack offers 150GB of roll over data. The top tiered Rs 1599 pack allows users to browse unlimited data along with 200 ISD minutes and 10% discounts on international roaming packs.

The postpaid users subscribing to an Rs 799, Rs 999 or the Rs 1599 pack can add an additional friend or a family member to their existing connection.