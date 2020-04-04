Tata Sky Recharge: DTH Operator Introduces Emergency Balance Credit Service

Highlights Tata Sky brings free balance credit service to inactive users

The emergency credit service can be availed by giving a missed call

Tata Sky is also making ten interactive services available for free

Almost every company is during their job to help subscribers not face issues during the lockdown. Tata Sky, which earlier made its premium Tata Sky Fitness service available for free, has now come up with another scheme called ‘Tata Sky Emergency Credit Facility.’ As the name itself suggests, Tata Sky is providing balance loan to the subscribers who are unable to recharge during the lockdown period in India. A majority of DTH subscribers get their account recharged via nearest dealers, but due to the lockdown, users may find it difficult to get their account recharged. The emergency credit facility will provide subscribers with a balance loan for a specified time period. And the best part is the loan will be provided without any ‘interest.’

Tata Sky Emergency Credit Service: How to Avail

Tata Sky introduced the ‘Emergency Credit Service‘ to ensure all the subscribers have access to DTH services while staying at home during this tough period. The new service is for subscribers who have been unable to recharge their account due to various reasons, including the inability to find a dealer to do it for them is one of them.

The step has been taken largely to ease out the lives of the non-tech savvy viewers who constitute a considerable size of the subscriber base, says the company.

To avail the service, subscribers whose account gets deactivated need to simply give a missed call on 080-61999922 from their Registered Mobile Number (RMN). After which their account will get credited, automatically resuming services, said Tata Sky. The credited amount will be debited from the user’s account as soon as they re-activate the service without any interest.

Right now, we don’t have any information on how much amount will be credited to the user’s account as ‘loan balance.’ Earlier, it was reported that the DTH operator is providing seven-day loan service to the inactive users.

Tata Sky Provides Free Access to 10 Interactive Services

Alongside introducing the emergency balance credit service, Tata Sky is also making ten interactive content services available for free to the subscribers. The country’s leading DTH operator says the move is to encourage the customers to remain engaged, learn and do something sitting at their homes.

The ten Tata Sky interactive services which will be available for free are Tata Sky Dance Studio (channel no- 123), Tata Sky Fun Learn (664&668), Tata Sky Cooking (127), Tata Sky Fitness (110), Tata Sky Smart Manager (701), Tata Sky Vedic Maths (702), Tata Sky Classroom (653), Tata Sky English, Tata Sky Beauty (119) and Tata Sky Javed Aktar (150). The free interactive services can easily be accessed on the Set-Top Box or the Tata Sky Mobile App at no extra cost.

Ever since Inda went into lockdown, Tata Sky is trying to offer free services to the subscribers to that they can stay at home and enjoy the content.