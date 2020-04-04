Reliance Jio Users Can Continue Free Jio Data Pack Benefits With These Paid Plans

Highlights Reliance Jio’s three 2GB per day data packs are priced at Rs 249, Rs 444 and Rs 599

The 249 packs offer 28 day validity while Rs 444 pack and Rs 599 pack offer 56 days and 84 day validity respectively

Reliance Jio also offers four 4G data add-on packs with a base price of Rs 11.

Reliance Jio, one of the largest telecom operators in India recently offered its users 2GB of additional data under “Jio Data Pack” free of charge valid until April 1, 2020. However, with the free high speed data plan now done and dusted, users might be on the hunt for similar paid data plans. For those users who are looking at new data plans, it has to be noted that Reliance Jio does offer three 2GB per day data plans beginning at Rs 249. Further, the 2GB per day data plans can also be combined with the four 4G data add-on packs that would provide users with even more additional data.

Reliance Jio 2GB Per Day Data Packs Detailed

Reliance Jio provides three 2GB per day data packs beginning at Rs 249 offering 56GB of total data with a 28 day validity. The plan also offers users unlimited calling to Jio numbers while providing 1000 minutes of calling to non-Jio numbers. The SMS cap is limited to 100 per day and the plan provides a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

The company also provides an Rs 444 and Rs 599 packs that offer similar benefits as to the Rs 249 pack but with an increased validity of 56 days and 84 days respectively. The Rs 444 pack from Reliance Jio provides users with 112GB of total data along with 2000 minutes of non-Jio calling.

The top tied plan from the segment, the Rs 599 pack offers 168 GB of total data along with 3000 minutes of calling to non-Jio numbers.

Crucially, subscribers can continue to browse unlimited data beyond the expiry of 2G per day high speed data but the speed would be limited to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio 4G Data Add-on Packs

As part of its fight against the coronavirus, Reliance Jio is offering double data across its 4G data vouchers. Reliance Jio offers four data add-on packs apart from a standalone Rs 251 data pack that offers 51 day validity with 102GB of total data capped at 2GB per day.

The base Rs 11 data add-on pack provides users with 800MB of data and 75 minutes of non-Jio calling. The Rs 21 add-on pack comes with 2GB data and 200 minutes of non Jio calling while the Rs 51 plan offers 6GB data and 500 minutes of non Jio calls.

Jio also has an Rs 101 plan that offers 12GB data and 1000 minutes of off-net calling. It has to be noted that apart from the standalone data pack, the vouchers that offer non-Jio minutes are valid until the end of the user’s existing plan.