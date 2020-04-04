Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and Airtel Users are Receiving Higher Credits Through Paytm

Highlights Paytm is offering Rs 10 cashback under its “Weekend Special Offer” to those users utilising its platform to recharge 4G data add-on packs.

Paytm is also offering prepaid users of Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Reliance Jio to earn up to Rs 1500 cashback.

Paytm also offers 200 postpaid users to receive maximum of Rs 100 cashback on bill payments.

Paytm, one of India’s leading payments and financial services company has announced an “Weekend Special Offer” that provides users with 50% cashback on 4G data add-on packs of major telecom operators. As India enters into the eleventh day of its 21-day lockdown as announced by the Indian PM Narendra Modi, telecom users might be looking at alternative ways to recharge mobile phones. The Paytm’s “Weekend Special Offer” provides users with a maximum cashback of Rs 10 with Paytm enabling users to avail the offer once per week. Paytm said that the offer starts at 2 PM on Friday and ends at 11.59 PM on Sunday.

Paytm Offers Credits on 4G Data Add-On Packs

The “Weekend Special Offer” is applicable on 4G data add-on packs from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea with the interested users can apply the promo code “MobileData” for availing the cashback.

Paytm offer is applicable on the Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 data add-on pack from Reliance Jio. The platform users can also get rewarded on the Rs 48 and Rs 98 data add-on pack from Airtel along with Rs 16, Rs 48 and Rs 98 packs from Vodafone Idea.

The Rs 11 base plan from Reliance Jio offers 800MB data and 75 minutes of non Jio calling. While the Rs 21 add-on pack comes with 2GB data and 200 minutes of non Jio calling, the Rs 51 plan offers 6GB data and 500 minutes of non Jio calls. Additionally, Jio also has an Rs 101 plan that offers 12GB data and 1000 minutes of off-net calling. The data add-on vouchers from Reliance Jio are valid until the user’s existing plan.

The two standalone data add-on plans on Airtel are priced at Rs 48 and Rs 98. The base data add-on pack priced at Rs 48 offers Airtel 28 days validity and 3GB of data. The company also offers a 6GB of data pack with a validity of 28 days and that is priced at Rs 98.

The base data add-on pack from Vodafone Idea is priced at Rs 16 with a validity of 24 hours and that provides 1GB of data. The company also offers additional data packs that have 28 days validity and are priced at Rs 48 and Rs 98 offering 3GB and 6GB of data respectively.

Paytm notes that users who have not completed KYC or have breached the monthly wallet will receive a gift voucher instead of cashback.

Paytm Offers Credits on Regular Prepaid and Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Reliance Jio prepaid users can also avail upto Rs 1500 cashback offer from Paytm. According to Paytm, prepaid users of Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Reliance Jio can recharge Rs 48 or more for four times before April 30, 2020 to be eligible for the credits up to Rs 1500. Paytm said that one transaction per week will be counted in the offer that would be unlocked after the first transaction.

In a separate offer, Paytm is also offering 200 users a chance to receive 100% cashback capped at maximum of Rs 100 on recharge as well as postpaid bill payments. Interested users can head to the Paytm app or website and use relevant codes to be eligible for the offer. Paytm notes that the credit will be reflected into the user’s account within 24 hours.