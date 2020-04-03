Indian TV Viewership Increased By 1.2 Trillion Minutes: BARC and Nielsen Study

Highlights Male viewership has been recorded at 41%

Daily smartphone usage has been increased amid lockdown period

The demand for News genre has increased in week 2 of COVID-19 outbreak

The precautionary lockdown period has blessed the broadcasters as their viewership has been increased in the second week of COVID-19 outbreak. As per a joint study by BARC and Nielsen, the weekly viewing minutes have been increased from 887 Billion per minute in week 1 to 1215 billion in week 2. Not only this, but the users are daily spending approximately five hours in week 2, which was nearly 3 hours in Week 1. The lockdown period has also benefited TV channels as the numbers have been increased to 22 channels in week 2.

Male Viewership has Been Increased

Since the government has announced the lockdown period, people are working from home. Also, they are relying more on TVs and OTT platforms for their entertainment. As per the study, the Viewership of male audience has been increased drastically amid week 2 of COVID-19. Nearly 41% of the viewers are male, whereas 33% accounts for female viewership. Talking about kids, The NCCS A and 2-14 age group kids have recorded the highest growth.

News TV Viewership has Been Increased Drastically.

Indian TV viewers have switched to news genre more to know everything regarding the current situation of the economy and updates about COVID-19. The news genre has seen a growth of 200 % in week 2. Not only this, but users are also searching for more news channels during the precautionary lockdown period. Apart from the news genre, Hindi Movie genre has also been one of the favourite genres of users. As per the reports the Hindi Movie Channels for the first time have surpassed the Hindi GEC. Talking about Kids Viewership, the time slot of 10-12 has been recorded with the maximum kid’s Viewership.

Daily Smartphone Consumption Increased

Apart from TV viewership, the daily consumption of smartphones has also been increased amid the lockdown period. As per reports, the weekly spent on smartphones has been increased to 26.4 hours, and digital users are almost spending four hours per day on smartphones. As the government has suggested the entire nation to follow social distancing, the call time has also been increased by 5% in week 2 of COVID-19 outbreak.