Airtel and Amdocs Sign Multi-Year Agreement to Offer New Digital Customer Experiences

Amdocs, one of the leading provider of software and services to various companies today signed a new multi-year agreement with telecom operator Bharti Airtel. Back in November 2017, Airtel first partnered with Amdocs to leverage its latest technologies to enhance digital customer support. As part of this new multi-year agreement, Airtel’s postpaid and broadband customers will be migrated to Amdocs’ modern digital business system under the managed services model for rapid delivery of new digital customer experiences. Besides Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) is working closely with Amdocs for three years now.

Airtel to Leverage Amdocs’ SmartOps Platform

According to a press statement released by Amdocs, Airtel will be using its SmartOps (Smart Operations) platform. This platform uses high-end artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to identify and proactively heal application issues, to accelerate application delivery using automation and DevOps methodologies. Furthermore, it said that digitising the operations of Airtel’s multiple applications will empower the telco to increase business agility and efficiency as well as speed time to market for new services.

The main aim of this partnership is to enable world-class service experience for Airtel’s postpaid and broadband customers.

Harmeen Mehta, CIO & Head – Cloud and Security business, Bharti Airtel said: “We are delighted to build on our successful partnership with Amdocs and look forward to continuing working with them in our mission to delight customers with best-in-class experience using cutting edge digital technologies.”

In 2017, Airtel partnered with Amdocs for the first time to leverage the new technologies and practices based on AI to enhance Airtel customer’ service experience. The new partnership is primarily aimed at the telco’s broadband and postpaid users. Back in July this year, Vodafone Idea also extended its partnership with Amdocs to migrate the postpaid users of Vodafone and Idea into a single brand. Vi recently announced that it now has a single postpaid brand called ‘Vodafone RED.’