Vu Premium TVs With Android TV 9 Pie and Google Chromecast Debut in India

Vu Technologies launched two new Smart TVs in India under its Premium TV series range. The company introduced the new TV range on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and as well listed them on their official website. The Vu Premium TVs come in two models, 32-inch and 43-inch TVs along with Dolby Audio and DTS Studio Sound integration. The smart TVs run Android TV 9 Pie and come with built-in Google Chromecast. Both the models also come preloaded with over-the-top (OTT) apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix and YouTube.

Vu Premium TV Features & Specs

The Vu Premium TV 32-inch comes with a 32-inch HD panel with a display resolution of 1366×768 pixels and a 20W speaker box. The larger 43-inch model offers a 43-inch Full HD display panel with 1920×1080 pixel resolution and 24W speaker box. The Premium TVs come with A+ grade high-intensity panels that ensure even brightness across all edges and corners for viewing even in daylight.

Both the TVs come with Dolby Digital and DTS Studio Sound integration that the company will offer immersive surround sound experience.

Aside from the display and speakers, both the Smart TVs have essentially the same hardware. The Vu Premium TVs come powered by 64-bit quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB onboard storage. The devices also have dual-core GPU.

The new TV range runs Android TV 9 Pie along with Google Play Store. There is integrated Google Chromecast support to allow users to cast their content from their Android, macOS or Windows devices to the TV. Gadgets 360 was the first to spot these new TVs launch in India.

The connectivity options included are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, two HDMI ports, two USB ports, LAN, RF, headphone jack, and an optical audio out. The Vu Premium TVs also come bundled with a remote that has five hotkeys to access Google Play, YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Vu Premium TV Pricing and Launch Offers

The Vu Premium TV 32-inch version starts from Rs 10,999 while the larger 43-inch model costs Rs 19,999. Both the devices are available on Flipkart along with a launch offer of a 10% instant discount on Bank of Baroda credit cards. There is also 5% unlimited cashback offer for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards. In addition, customers can avail no-cost EMIs starting from Rs 917 per month.