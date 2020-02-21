Xiaomi Mi A4 Concept Renders Reveal Punch-Hole Screen and Quad Cameras

Highlights Concept renders of Xiaomi Mi CC10 aka Mi A4 leak online and reveal bezel-less design

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi is planning a successor to its Google-powered Android One Mi A series of smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi A4 will launch as an upgrade to last year’s Mi A3 in the upcoming months. Though details regarding the Mi A4 are not much clearer at this point, new concept renders of the device have made it online. Last year’s Mi A3 in India is essentially a rebadged Mi CC9 Lite from China, but instead of MIUI, it runs stock Android. Similarly, the upcoming Mi CC10 is expected to be relaunched as Mi A4 in India. The Mi A3 disappointed a lot of users in terms of on-paper specs as it featured an HD+ screen, but Xiaomi managed to impress everyone with the pricing of the handset. There were speculations that Xiaomi may not continue the Mi A series. Do make a note that these are concept renders and Xiaomi is yet to give an official confirmation regarding the same.

Xiaomi Mi A4 Could Be a Rebranded Mi CC10 Device

Latest renders of the Mi CC10 and Mi CC10 Lite leaked online and show massive improvements in design across both devices. The Mi CC10 concept render looks quite amazing for the mid-range smartphone range. The upcoming Mi CC10 is shown with a modern bezel-less display design along with a hole-punch in the upper left corner for housing the front camera. The camera hole is quite small and the bezels too are extremely thin. The overall design of the smartphone gives it a premium feel.

The Mi CC10 is expected to sport an AMOLED panel along with a Full HD+ resolution. The device will also house an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The rear of the concept device shows the same white gradient finish as the older Mi CC9 series. The device is seen sporting a quad rear camera setup housing four sensors in a circular module. There is also an LED flash that sits separately below the camera module.

Though the renders are merely concept images, it will be interesting to see if Xiaomi brings the same design language as CC10 series in India’s Mi A4 series. The premium design will definitely make the Mi A4 series more appealing for the segment that usually goes with a simpler design and builds.

Xiaomi Mi A3: Specifications and Features

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi A3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and runs Android One operating system. The device boasts a 6.08-inch Super AMOLED panel with HD+ screen resolution. The camera system includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP depth sensor. There is a 32MP selfie camera on the front. The device is juiced by a 4030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.