JioPhone to Soon Receive a Price Hike of Rs 300, Will Retail for Rs 999

Reliance Jio to soon increase the price of original JioPhone by Rs 300 which will take its retail price to Rs 999. A 91mobiles report citing sources as offline retailers says the telco is all set to hike the price of JioPhone. To recall, Jio introduced the Rs 699 JioPhone offer during Diwali 2019 and the same offer is available till now. While launching the offer last year, Jio stated it would be a ‘limited period’ deal. Probably due to the decreased demand, Jio may have retained the offer for more than a year. Alongside increasing the price of the phone, Jio is also said to make the Rs 125 recharge mandatory while purchasing the phone. This will take the overall price of the phone to Rs 1,124. The company might make an official announcement regarding this news in the coming days.

JioPhone to Cost More Very Soon: Everything You Need to Know

When Jio introduced the ‘Diwali 2019‘ offer on JioPhone, everyone was impressed with the price to value ratio offered by the feature phone. Yes, it is a feature phone, but it runs on Jio’s 4G LTE network which made it more enticing. And the best part of this offer was the removal of Rs 1,500 security deposit. All the users have to pay were Rs 699 for JioPhone and Rs 99 or above for the tariff plan. And the company also said it would return up to Rs 299 back to the customer subject if he/she returns the phone to Jio in three years.

On top of that, Jio offered Rs 99 worth of additional data pack to every user who bought the phone under Diwali 2019 offer. However, customers are required to make a monthly recharge to avail the free Rs 99 data pack benefit. Overall, Jio offered benefits worth Rs 1,500 (around Rs 700 for the free data packs+Rs 800 discount on the JioPhone) to the users.

Now that Jio is looking to hike the price to Rs 999, we are not sure whether it will retain the additional data pack offer on the first seven recharges. And if the company makes Rs 125 as a mandatory first recharge for JioPhone users, it will likely see a decrease for the 4G feature phone.