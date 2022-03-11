Poco X4 Pro 108MP Primary Camera Might be Replaced in India Version by 64MP

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco is gearing up for the launch of another smartphone in India. Apparently, the company is going to introduce its Poco X4 Pro which it launched recently. It is expected that the device could be launched in the country later this month. Poco X4 Pro was revealed globally on February 28 alongside the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The latter has already been introduced in the country it is now being suggested that Poco will follow a similar strategy for the X4 Pro. Let’s find out more.

Poco X4 Pro Details

Poco however, could bring some changes from the global variant in its Poco X4 Pro. A recent tweet from tipster Abhishek Yadav suggests, the Poco X4 Pro will come to India with a 64-megapixel primary camera lens at the back. For those unaware, the global variant of the smartphone comes with a 108MP which is a downgrade.

The tipster also further suggests March 22 as the launch date in India. Yadav further responded to the tweets that followed, stating that the Poco X4 Pro may be launched in India between the Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 price range in the country. However, the company hasn’t provided any official details.

However, some details about the device are available from its global launch recently. The global variant of the smartphone came with a 6.67 FHD+ AMOLED display that will sport a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1200nits peak brightness. The phone will have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

Poco X4 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and will carry Adreno 619 GPU for graphics. There will likely be up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and the phone may run on Android 11 based MIUI 13 custom-skin out of the box.

The primary 64MP lens on the rear will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the smartphone will feature a 16MP selfie lens. The X4 Pro will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that will also support 67W fast charging. Connectivity features on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port.