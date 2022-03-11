OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite New Render Reveals Design Details

While the renders are good for giving us an idea of how the smartphone will look, the actual product might differ a bit. The renders suggest that OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will get a glossy plastic rear panel with curved sides. The curved sides and flat metal frame are bound to offer a premium in-hand feel.

Highlights

  • The back panel features a rectangular camera module that houses triple cameras.
  • The bottom of the phone gets a Type-C port, speaker grille, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has been reportedly working on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite device which is one of the upcoming handsets in the company’s Nord series. The company had launched its OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone last month. Yesterday we received a look at the renders of another upcoming smartphone in the Nord series – OnePlus Nord 2T and now a report has shared renders for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite revealing its design details. Lets’ take a look.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite Design Details

The report comes in from 91mobiles which has shared early renders of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite courtesy of an industry source. While the renders are good for giving us an idea of how the smartphone will look, the actual product might differ a bit. The renders suggest that OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will get a glossy plastic rear panel with curved sides. The curved sides and flat metal frame are bound to offer a premium in-hand feel. The back panel also features a rectangular camera module that houses two large camera sensors, a smaller third camera, and an LED flash.

As far as the frame of the smartphone is considered, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner can be spotted on the right side. On the left spine, a volume rocker and hybrid SIM slot instead of a microSD card can be spotted. The bottom of the phone gets a Type-C port, speaker grille, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Moreover, falling in place with the previous reports, the device doesn’t feature an alert slider.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite Specs

The specification details for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite surfaced recently over the web, according to which, the handset will come with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ fluid display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The speculations suggest that the handset could feature an LCD display, however, it is yet not confirmed. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. This confirms the fact that the device will have 5G support. The device is expected to arrive with two storage variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and internal storage. The handset might be backed by a 5000mAh battery and support 33W fast charge technology.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP Omnivision sensor. The device will also feature two secondary cameras – a 2MP macro and a 2MP mono sensor. The front of the device is expected to feature a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. Moreover, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite might come under the Rs 20,000 price segment.

