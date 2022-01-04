Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Launched with Snapdragon Chipsets and LTPO Display

Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro smartphones have been launched in China on January 4 after a long wait. There have been multiple reports that surfaced online providing details on the specifications of the devices in the last few weeks. Seemingly, Realme GT 2 Pro has been launched with all the flagship specifications such as Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and previously speculated LTPO OLED display. Mentioned below are the specification and price details of the newly launched Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro.

Specifications for Realme GT 2

Realme GT 2 comes with a display featuring a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset features a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood combined with up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of onboard storage. The all-new Realme GT 2 also features the brand’s latest industrial heat dissipation technology and stainless-steel vapour cooling which is claimed to offer cooling of up to 3? for maximum performance. The smartphone operates on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. The camera module of the device features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera featuring a Sony IMX776 sensor.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K (1,440×3,216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has been claimed by the company that the display of the device can offer a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1 and supports a maximum brightness of 1,400nits. The handset has also received an A+ certification from DisplayMate. The all-new Realme GT 2 Pro features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired up with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The device also operates on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. Realme GT 2 Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery backup and supports 65W fast charge technology. The handset also features Realme’s GT modem which is capable of providing AI frame stabilisation 2.0 for improved gameplay and lower GPU power consumption. The device also features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro shooter. The primary camera of the device is equipped with optical image stabilisation as well as electronic image stabilisation.

Price and Availability

Realme GT 2 has been set at a price tag of CNY 2,599 which is roughly Rs. 30,400 in China for its base 8GB + 128GB variant. The company will also sell variants of Realme GT 2 with 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options and the handset is expected to be available in Paper Green, Paper White, Steel Black and Titanium Blue colour options.

Realme GT 2 Pro on the other hand has been priced at CNY 3,699 which is somewhere around Rs. 43,300 for the 8GB + 128GB variant of the device. The company just like Realme GT 2 will also sell variants of Realme GT 2 Pro with 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options and the handset is expected to be available in Paper Green, Paper White, Steel Black and Titanium Blue colour options.