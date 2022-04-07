Realme GT 2 Pro Alternatives You Can Go For

Realme GT 2 Pro Alternatives

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched its Realme GT 2 Pro flagship smartphone in India. The device comes with almost all the specs and features that one could hope for in a premium smartphone. Realme GT 2 Pro features the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset along with 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras, 65W Fast Wired Charging and more. Realme GT 2 Pro costs Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 57,999 for the higher 12GB + 256GB model. However, there are multiple other smartphones from different brands in the same price segment that one may go for as an alternative to the Realme GT 2 Pro. Let’s take a look.

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9RT from the Chinese phone maker is one of the best options in the price segment. OnePlus 9RT comes at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The handset features the identical 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera as the Realme GT 2 Pro as well as 65W Fast Wired Charging. OnePlus 9RT runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The South Korean tech giant Samsung only offers one smartphone in this price segment. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 58,999 for the 128GB and 256GB storage variants respectively. With additional bank discounts, the device costs almost similar to the Realme GT 2 Pro. Both variants come with an 8GB RAM option. Interestingly, the device from Samsung features an Exynos 2100 chipset but guarantees four OS updates and five years of security updates. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup on its camera module consisting of a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens.

iQOO 9

iQOO 9 is another smartphone worth mentioning in the list. iQOO 9 smartphone comes in two storage options – 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 42,990 and the 12GB + 256GB model priced at Rs 46,990. The device features an AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. iQOO 9 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888+ chipset. In contrast to Realme GT 2 Pro, iQOO 9 also has 120W fast wired charging support and a 2.5x telephoto camera.

