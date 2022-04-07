Prepaid Plans that Offer Sufficient Data and Are Worth It

All three private telecom operators offer a wide range of prepaid plans for their subscribers with varied data benefits and pricing. If you’re looking for a daily data plan that offers sufficient data and is worth the money you spend on it, then some of the 2GB and 3GB daily data plans might be apt for you. Mentioned below are the select 2GB/3GB daily data plans offered by Jio, Airtel and Vi along with pack details.

Jio’s Prepaid Plans

Jio offers a couple of 2GB/day prepaid plans with a medium validity period. Users can get the Rs 533 plan that offers 2GB/day for a validity period of 56 days with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Jio also provides a Rs 799 2GB/day plan that offers the same benefits but also comes with access to the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.

Users can also go for the 3GB/day prepaid plan with a validity period of 28 days at a cost of Rs 601 from Jio. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. In addition to the daily 3GB data, users also get a total of an additional 6GB of data as well along with an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Prepaid Plans from Airtel

Talking about the medium validity plans, Airtel at a price tag of Rs 549 offers a 2GB/day plan that comes for a validity period of 56 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with a free trial of the Amazon Prime Video mobile edition. In addition to this, Rs 838 plan from the telco comes with the same benefits as Rs 549 plan but with a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile.

Airtel also offers a 3GB/day prepaid plan with a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 599. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with an annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile OTT platform.

Vi’s Prepaid Plans

A bit similar to Airtel, Vi offers a prepaid plan at Rs 539 that provides 2GB of data per day along for 56 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Moreover, Rs 839 plan from Vi offers 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 84 days with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day.

Vi offers a 3GB/day plan at a price tag of Rs 601 for a validity period of 28 days as well. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. In addition to the daily 3GB data, users also get a total of additional 16GB of data along with access to Disney+ Hotstar.