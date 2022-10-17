Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Plus: Key Differences

Reported by Bhavya Singh

You get a larger Quad HD+ AMOLED panel with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, measuring 6.7 inches diagonally. The Super Retina XDR OLED on the iPhone 14 Plus has a diagonal size of 6.7 inches and a Full HD+ resolution.

Highlights

  • The Google Pixel 7 Pro boasts a design that is unique.
  • On the camera front, the Google Pixel 7 Pro outperforms the iPhone 14 Plus.
  • The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 in the U.S. and €1,150 in some European regions.

Pixel 7 Pro Vs iPhone 14 Plus

The Google Pixel 7 Pro boasts a design that is unique. One of the few premium smartphones on the market with a horizontal camera module is this one. The phone is built of high-quality components, including aluminium for the frame and glass for the back, and it has IP68 certification for waterproofing. The iPhone 14 Plus sports a square-shaped camera module with a notch similar to the iPhone 12 and 13 models; however, it has a better build quality. The phone has superior water resistance with the IP68 certification allowing you to submerge it up to 6 metres deep for a maximum of 30 minutes. Its rear side is constructed of Ceramic Shield, the frame is made of aluminium, and the phone has an aluminium body.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Plus Specification

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with the new Google Tensor G2 chipset, which features an octa-core architecture with two Cortex X2 CPUs that can reach a maximum frequency of 2.85 GHz, two Cortex A78 CPUs that can reach a maximum frequency of 2.35 GHz, three Cortex A55 CPUs that can reach a maximum frequency of 1.8 GHz, and a Mali G710 MC10 GPU. The chipset is combined with up to 512GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage and 12GB of RAM. The iPhone 14 Plus contains a proprietary Apple A15 Bionic chipset with two Avalance CPUs operating at a maximum frequency of 3.23 GHz, four Blizzard CPUs operating at 1.82 GHz, and an Apple 5-core GPU. This chipset was constructed using the same manufacturing method and octa-core design. 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of native storage are included with this SoC. Given that the iPhone 14 Plus runs iOS 16 and the Pixel runs Android 13, the latter's software optimisation is better; therefore, having only 6 GB of RAM is not a drawback. The internal battery of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is larger at 5000mAh; however, due to greater iOS operating system efficiency, the iPhone 14 Plus can last longer in many situations.

You get a larger Quad HD+ AMOLED panel with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, measuring 6.7-inches diagonally. The Super Retina XDR OLED on the iPhone 14 Plus has a diagonal size of 6.7 inches and a Full HD+ resolution. Keep in mind that the iPhone uses Face ID, which is 3D face recognition, for authentication, while the Google flagship features an in-display fingerprint reader.

On the camera front, the Google Pixel 7 Pro outperforms the iPhone 14 Plus. It boasts three sensors on the back: a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 50MP primary camera with OIS. The main camera and an ultrawide lens are the only two 12MP sensors on the iPhone 14 Plus; a telephoto sensor is absent.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Plus Price

iPhone 14 Plus starts in India at Rs 89,900, and the Pixel 7 Pro starts at Rs 84,999. Both are pretty powerful devices and can give users a great and clean experience.

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

