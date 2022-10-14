iPhone 12 is the Most Popular 5G-Capable Device in India: Ookla

When we talk about 5G capable smartphones in India, apparently, iPhone 12 is the most popular device. It is not much surprising as the cost of the iPhone 12 series fell pretty heavily once it went on discounted sales on Amazon and Flipkart multiple times. Even Apple has discounted the price of the device officially on its online India store. Ookla, a global leader in network intelligence and insights, has mentioned in its latest report shared with the media that iPhone 12 5G is the most popular 5G-capable device in the Indian market.

Ookla said that while only one in ten survey respondents had an iPhone, Apple smartphones tend to be more 5G capable. As per the report, the top smartphone vendors in the market are Samsung (31%), followed by Xiaomi (23%), Realme and Vivo. Samsung is the only non-Chinese smartphone brand here.

But it is still the early days of 5G in India. As the market matures and evolves, the stats will definitely change. Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom operator, is expected to come out with a new 5G-capable Android smartphone in partnership with Google in 2023. Jio's smartphone would most likely be carrier locked.

Airtel and Jio are offering 5G services to citizens in select cities of the country right now. In the coming years, the 5G networks would expand to all parts of India, giving users access to high-bandwidth and lower-latency applications with ease.