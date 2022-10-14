Airtel Strengthens B2B Offerings with the Launch of Always On IoT Solution

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of the 'Always On' IoT (Internet of Things) solution.
  • The Indian government has made it mandatory for all registered buses and taxis to mandatorily install a device that complies with the AIS-40 standards.
  • This solution comprises dual profile M2M eSIM, which enables IoT devices to always be connected to the mobile network from different operators.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of the 'Always On' IoT (Internet of Things) solution. This solution comprises dual profile M2M eSIM, which enables IoT devices to always be connected to the mobile network from different operators. Bharti Airtel said that the Airtel Always On solution complies with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)'s AIS-140 standard implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The Indian government has made it mandatory for all registered buses and taxis to mandatorily install a device that complies with the AIS-40 standards. Vehicles carrying hazardous goods, ambulances, vehicles from the mining and construction industry and more in remote locations need such a solution.

Airtel said that it is looking to acquire market leadership in this segment in the next few years with its future-ready, GSMA-compliant platform, flexible API-based eSIM lifecycle management on feature-rich Airtel IoT Hub and full compliance with the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) M2M guidelines.

Mr Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO of Airtel Business, said, “We are delighted to bring Always on connectivity solution to our customers. We believe this is the next big opportunity in the IoT segment. Our strengths in the network, modern and GSMA compliant platform offering real-time access to data and flexibility to integrate the solution with custom APIs will make Airtel Business stand out in the market.”

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

