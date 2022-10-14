Future of India with 5G to be Much Faster than What 4G LTE has Achieved: Ookla

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Ookla has said in its report that 5G devices are showing they can achieve much faster speeds than 4G devices under artificially controlled testing circumstances. With network congestion and the kind of network coverage delivered to the customers, the speed test data would change.

Highlights

  • A few days back, Ookla came out with its latest report for the Indian market.
  • The report said that India's future of mobile internet is going to be much faster than what 4G LTE has achieved.
  • According to the Speedtest Global Index, India ranked 117th in the world for mobile download speeds, with 13.53 Mbps in August 2022.

Follow Us

5G

A few days back, Ookla came out with its latest report for the Indian market. The report said that India's future of mobile internet is going to be much faster than what 4G LTE has achieved. According to the Speedtest Global Index, India ranked 117th in the world for mobile download speeds, with 13.53 Mbps in August 2022. But what the median download speed scores of the test 5G networks of Jio and Airtel have shown is something much faster than this. Note that the median download speed data from the test 5G networks would change dramatically as more users latch on and drive heavy data demands.

Even Ookla has said in its report that 5G devices are showing they can achieve much faster speeds than 4G devices under artificially controlled testing circumstances. With network congestion and the kind of network coverage delivered to the customers, the speed test data would change.

We have done our own speed tests at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. But the speed test data that we were able to get was again under a customised and controlled environment. The actual speeds would differ in uncontrolled or real-life environments. If you want to take a look at the test data, head over to the YouTube channel of TelecomTalk.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments