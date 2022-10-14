Future of India with 5G to be Much Faster than What 4G LTE has Achieved: Ookla

A few days back, Ookla came out with its latest report for the Indian market. The report said that India's future of mobile internet is going to be much faster than what 4G LTE has achieved. According to the Speedtest Global Index, India ranked 117th in the world for mobile download speeds, with 13.53 Mbps in August 2022. But what the median download speed scores of the test 5G networks of Jio and Airtel have shown is something much faster than this. Note that the median download speed data from the test 5G networks would change dramatically as more users latch on and drive heavy data demands.

Even Ookla has said in its report that 5G devices are showing they can achieve much faster speeds than 4G devices under artificially controlled testing circumstances. With network congestion and the kind of network coverage delivered to the customers, the speed test data would change.

We have done our own speed tests at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. But the speed test data that we were able to get was again under a customised and controlled environment. The actual speeds would differ in uncontrolled or real-life environments. If you want to take a look at the test data, head over to the YouTube channel of TelecomTalk.