Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela and Cuttack

Bharti Airtel has announced that its 5G services will be available for customers in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela and Cuttack. The telco's 5G is now available for customers in a total of 27 Indian cities. While TelecomTalk already reported about the Bhubaneswar launch, Cuttack and Rourkela are the new cities to be added by the telco to its 5G portfolio. Airtel said that it has also deployed its 5G in the Kalinga and Birsa Munda stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, respectively. The stadiums are going to host the Men's Hockey World Cup. So users inside the stadium would be able to experience 5G from Airtel. Let's check the areas where the 5G from Airtel is available in these cities.

Airtel 5G Plus in Bhubaneswar: Areas Covered

In Bhubaneswar, Airtel's 5G Plus network is present in the following areas: Nandan Vihar, Prashanti Vihar, KIIT, Kalarahanga, Chandaka Industrial Estate, Infocity, Kanan Vihar Ph I & Ph II, Sailashree Vihar, Niladri Vihar, Gadakana, Shree Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, BDA Colony, East Coast Railway Colony, XIMB, Fortune Tower, Maitree Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, Ekamra Kanan Park, Jagannath Vihar, IRC Village, Kalinga Stadium, Beherasahi, Shastri Nagar, CRPF Square, Sum Hospital Area, Bharatpur, Khandagiri, Aiginia, Kalinga Nagar, Kalinga Vihar, Jagamara, Dumduma, AIMS Hospital, Patrapada, Acharya Vihar, Chakeisiani, Rasulgarh, Sahid Nagar, Satya Nagar, Kharavela Nagar, Master Canteen, Rajmahal, Bapuji Nagar, Forest Park, Ganganagar, Kalpana, BJB Nagar, Lewis Road, Ravi Talkies, Samantarapur, Bargada BRIT Colony, Laxmisagar, Chintamaniswar, and Palasuni.

Airtel 5G Plus in Cuttack: Areas Covered

Airtel 5G Plus will be available in the following areas of Cuttack: Balikuda, Gopalpur, Kalyaninagar, Balisahi, Rajendra Nagar, Nuasahi, Nayabazar, Mahanadi Vihar, Chauliaganj, OMP, Railway Station, Malgodown, Shankarpur, Badambadi, Dolamundai, Choudhury Bazar, Balubazar, Darghabazar, Machhuabazar, Beparisahi, Barabati Stadium, Chandimandir, Kanika Chhak, CDA Sector - 6, CDA Sector - 7, CDA Sector - 10, and CDA Sector - 11.

Airtel 5G Plus in Rourkela: Areas Covered

Airtel 5G Plus will be available in the following areas of Rourkela: Basanti Colony, Chhend, Birsa Munda Stadium, Jagada, Daily Market, Bandhamunda, Udit Nagar, Civil Township, Railway Station, and Kalunga Industrial Area.

Airtel 5G Plus services are available to the 4G customers of Airtel at no additional cost. Airtel 4G customers just need to ensure that they are under the 5G coverage and have a smartphone with 5G settings switched on.