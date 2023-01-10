BSNL India Says 4G Launch Pushed to Second Half of 2023

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has confirmed that the 4G launch has been pushed ahead to the second half of 2023. This is a strange development given the fact that BSNL had already completed the proof of concept (PoC) trial with TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), and a commercial deal between the two companies was only left. Ashwini Vaishnaw, union telecom minister, had said that BSNL would launch 4G in early 2023. However, now the 4G launch has been pushed ahead to the second half of 2023. BSNL has provided no reason for the delay.

BSNL is Using Local Equipment for 4G

BSNL will be using 4G equipment that is made locally by Tejas Networks. TCS will play the role of systems integrator here, and C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) will also help BSNL in rolling out homegrown 4G. Vaishnaw has already confirmed that BSNL's 5G will be launched in 2024.

A delay in the launch of 4G again would push BSNL further behind in the competition. This is a good opportunity for BSNL to gain some market share as one of the private telecom operators is losing customers fast. BSNL has been delaying the 4G launch for several years now. The telco tweeted that, "4G service will be launched in the 2nd half of 2023".

BSNL's tweet confirms that its 4G launch is quite far from here. The Indian government asked the state-run telco to use homegrown technology for rolling out 4G. That has caused a lot of delays and problems for BSNL. But at the end of the day, it is a step in the right direction for India. BSNL plans to upgrade over 1,00,000 sites to 4G in the next 18 to 24 months. But if there are any more delays, the 4G launch of BSNL would be completely meaningless and the relief packages announced would be rendered useless.