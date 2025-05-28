OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Launched with Dimensity 9400+ SoC

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra will be available for consumers in China at $439 through Giztop. It will be available in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Titanium. The device caters to both modern and classic preferences.

Highlights

  • OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra.
  • This phone joins the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro.
  • The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra has a design language that feels premium and stylish to look at.

Follow Us

oneplus ace 5 ultra launched with dimensity

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra. This phone joins the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra has a design language that feels premium and stylish to look at. It is powered by a MediaTek processor, and is meant only for the Chinese market. The OnePlus Ace 5 series is exclusively available in China at the time being. This phone is powerful and suitable for several use cases. Let's take a look at its price and specificatons.




Read More - Realme GT 7 Series Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Price

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra will be available for consumers in China at $439 through Giztop. It will be available in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Titanium. The device caters to both modern and classic preferences. Let's look at the specifications.

Read More - OnePlus AI Unveiled: AI Plus Mind, AI VoiceScribe, and More

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Specifications

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra comes with a 6.83-inch curved OLED display with support for 1.5K resolution, 300Hz touch-sampling rate, 4500nits and 144Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC powers the device with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. There's a dedicated graphics chip too for boosting the frame rates.

Read More - Moto Razr 60 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra has a 50MP Sony IMX906 camera sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. There's a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies. There's a 6700mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast-charging. The device will run on ColorOS 15 out of the box and of course, it is a 5G phone. For security, there's an in-display fingerprint sesnor and setero speakers in the phone.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Same here. Excellent battery life. Heating issues in Chinese iQOO Neo 10 has been resolved in Indian Unit. I just…

Realme GT 7 Series Launched in India: Price and Specifications

TheAndroidFreak :

Let's see what changes it bring to customer.

Airtel 5G SA Deployment to Follow Traffic Offload, Prioritises User…

Phoenix96 :

Sad affiars for this telco.

Airtel Launches New OTT Entertainment Plans for Prepaid Users

Phoenix96 :

Lets hope we don't get to see this future. Man VI has so much potential there is still time for…

Airtel Launches New OTT Entertainment Plans for Prepaid Users

Phoenix96 :

OTT leverage telco infra :D what in the trum name lmao. Who is streaming ott on their already pushed mobile…

Telcos Push for OTT Levy to Fund Rural Connectivity; Seek…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments