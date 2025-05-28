OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Launched with Dimensity 9400+ SoC

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra. This phone joins the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra has a design language that feels premium and stylish to look at. It is powered by a MediaTek processor, and is meant only for the Chinese market. The OnePlus Ace 5 series is exclusively available in China at the time being. This phone is powerful and suitable for several use cases. Let's take a look at its price and specificatons.









OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Price

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra will be available for consumers in China at $439 through Giztop. It will be available in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Titanium. The device caters to both modern and classic preferences. Let's look at the specifications.

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Specifications

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra comes with a 6.83-inch curved OLED display with support for 1.5K resolution, 300Hz touch-sampling rate, 4500nits and 144Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC powers the device with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. There's a dedicated graphics chip too for boosting the frame rates.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra has a 50MP Sony IMX906 camera sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. There's a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies. There's a 6700mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast-charging. The device will run on ColorOS 15 out of the box and of course, it is a 5G phone. For security, there's an in-display fingerprint sesnor and setero speakers in the phone.