Apple’s iPad 10th Gen Best Price in India

If you are thinking about getting a new iPad in India, then you have come to the right place. iPads are pretty useful for people across different stages in life. It can be a pretty handy tool for students to learn, professionals to organise and store information, and creators to, well, create. The iPad 10th launched in 2022, but it is still powerful enough to get most things done for the users. Today, we will be looking at the best price of the iPad 10th Gen from Apple in India. We will compare the price from both Amazon and Flipkart to see where the better deal is.









Apple's iPad 10th Price in India

On Amazon India, the iPad 10th Gen is priced at Rs 34,900. If you couple this with the Rs 2,000 discount offer with the credit cards of select banks, then you the price comes down to Rs 32,900. There's an exchange offer too which can fetch you major discounts of up to Rs 32,400 additionally.

However, if you want a better deal, you should get the iPad 10th Gen from Flipkart, where the same tablet is priced at Rs 25,500. On top of this, there are exchange offers and bank cashback offers with select cards. Note that this is the price for the basic Wi-Fi variant with 64GB of internal storage.

The iPad 10th Gen is powered by the Apple's A14 Bionic chip and comes with a 10.9-inch screen and runs on iPadOS 16 out of the box. It has a 12MP primary camera at the rear and a 12MP sensor at the front for selfies. The display supports FHD resolution and there's support for TouchID. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.