BSNL Bharat Fibre Waives Off Installation Charge for Broadband Connections

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) internet service arm, Bharat Fibre has waived the installation charge for customers. The installation charges are waived for both users who want DSL or copper connections and fibre internet connections. For the copper connections, users have to pay Rs 250 as an installation charge, and for fibre connections, this goes up to Rs 500. But these charges won't be applicable for customers until March 31, 2023. BSNL has provided the waiver of installation charges to customers in all circles. This means that even if you are going for a very affordable plan from BSNL, you won't have to worry about paying installation charges on top of it.

What are some of the BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans You Can Look at?

BSNL Bharat Fibre plans start at just Rs 329 per month. This is an entry-level plan that's not available in every city where the telco offers services, but for places it is available, users will get 20 Mbps speed with 1000GB of data and a free fixed-line voice calling connection. This plan is called Fibre Entry and is the most affordable plan that a user can get from BSNL today.

Starting January 1, 2023, BSNL removed the Rs 275 entry-level plans, so now the most affordable option is the Rs 329 plan. In case you want more speed from your plan, you can go for the Rs 399 option. With this plan, users get 30 Mbps of speed and 1TB of data. BSNL has said that this plan is for individual users only and will be provided in rural areas.

The highest-speed broadband plan that you can get from BSNL Bharat Fibre is the Rs 1799 plan. With this plan, you will get 300 Mbps of speed with 4TB of data. There are other 300 Mbps plans on offer as well, but these plans are priced higher as they bundle a lot more FUP (fair-usage-policy) data for the month. BSNL also offers over-the-t0p (OTT) benefits with its 300 Mbps broadband plan.

BSNL's Falling Market Share in the Wireline Broadband Segment

BSNL has been losing subscribers in the wireline broadband segment for months now. Companies such as Jio and Airtel have been eating up the market share of BSNL, which was once regarded as the king of the segment. BSNL can't compete with private companies simply because of the lack of resources and a weaker brand. Regardless, BSNL is still one of the largest players in the wireline broadband segment and can turn things around with a better market strategy.