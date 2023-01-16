Gizmore Blaze Max Launched in India

Gizmore Blaze Max is the latest smartwatch from Gizmore to launch in the Indian market. It is an affordable smartwatch that fitness enthusiasts can purchase. The special thing about this new smartwatch is that it has a very big display. In addition to that, the smartwatch also comes with a decent battery life. Because it is made keeping in mind the health of the user, the smartwatch comes equipped with several health functions. It can also track your sleep to let you know whether you have been sleeping enough or not. Let's check out the complete specifications and price of the smartwatch in India.

Gizmore Blaze Max Price in India

The Gizmore Blaze is an affordable smartwatch, and it has been launched for a price of Rs 1,199 only. The product will be available on Flipkart from Jan 16, 2023. Gizmore has launched the device in three different colours: Grey, Black and Burgundy.

Read More - iPhone 14 at the Lowest Price on Flipkart

Gizmore Blaze Max Specifications in India

The Gizmore Blaze Max has a 1.85-inch rectangular IPS LCD display with support for maximum brightness of 450nits. The LCD panel also comes with support for AoD, which is Always on Display. The company claims that the smartwatch can last up to 15 days on a single charge. Coming to the health side of things, you get several things, such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and blood oxygen level monitoring.

The smartwatch also keeps in mind the health of the women, as it can track their menstrual cycle as well. Further, there are several sports modes for tracking activities and stress monitoring. Gizmore Blaze Max also comes loaded with a calculator and mini-games.

Since it is IP67 rated, you don't have to worry about water and dust ruining the device. There's a built-in speaker and a microphone with which users can also make calls. The companion app for this smartwatch is JYouPro, and it is available for both iOS and Android smartphones.