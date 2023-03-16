Star Gold Thrills, Star Gold Romance and Asianet Movies HD Launched in India

Disney Star network has launched two new channels for users in India. The two new channels are named Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance. Both new channels under the Star Gold Network are meant to deliver entertaining content to consumers with varied tastes. The new channels are available for subscription from March 15, 2023, across cable networks, IPTV, HITS and DTH platforms.

"With the launch of Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance, we now have a bouquet of five Hindi movie channels under the Star Gold brand umbrella, elevating Star Gold from a movie channel to a unified network of movie channels," said Kevin Vaz, head - Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star.

"Research highlights that 68% of TV-Movie audience expressed their preference for watching Hollywood movies in Hindi, and we are happy to break the language barrier and present movies that our audiences want to watch with Star Gold Thrills," added Vaz.

Star Gold Thrills will be India's only 24x7 Hindi movie channel dedicated to high-octane action, featuring the best of DC and Marvel, Godzilla, Mission Impossible, Transformers, Die Hard, X-Men, and more. All of this content will be available for users to watch in Hindi.

Star Gold Romance will be the destination for users who want to watch the kind of content that focuses more on the romance and love side of things. This channel will serve iconic hits from South Cinema, Bollywood, and Hollywood.

Asianet Movies HD Launched

Asianet Movies HD is yet another channel launched by the Star Network for consumers in India. Through the Asianet Movies HD channel, users will be able to stream Malayalam movies in high definition (HD).

All these new channels are meant to enhance the TV viewing experience of the consumer. However, all of them can also be accessed on IPTV, meaning you can potentially watch them on your smartphone.