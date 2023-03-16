OneWeb Launch 18 to Deploy 36 Satellites With ISRO

OneWeb, the low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite company backed by Bharti, has successfully deployed 40 satellites just a few days back, taking the OneWeb constellation to 582 satellites. OneWeb's launch 18 will be the final launch for completing its first Generation LEO constellation.

OneWeb Final Launch, Launch 18

OneWeb is now targeting its launch 18, which will see deploying 36 satellites with ISRO no earlier than March 26, 2023. The launch will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India and will be the third launch this year, completing OneWeb's first generation LEO constellation. In addition, this launch will enable the company to initiate Global coverage in 2023.

First Ever Completed Global LEO Constellation

This launch will add additional 36 satellites to the OneWeb fleet, taking the total count to 618 and will be a significant milestone for OneWeb as the LEO satellite company will be the first to complete Global LEO Constellation. With this deployment, OneWeb will be proceeding forward in delivering global coverage. OneWeb's high-speed, low-latency solutions will help connect communities, enterprises and governments around the world, demonstrating the unparalleled potential of LEO connectivity.

OneWeb's Second Satellite Deployment from India

OneWeb's second satellite deployment from India emphasizes the UK and Indian space industries' collaboration. OneWeb will provide secure solutions to not only businesses but also schools, towns, villages, and municipalities throughout India, including the most inaccessible regions.

OneWeb Connectivity Solutions Already Active

OneWeb already has connectivity solutions active today in key global geographies and is bringing new areas online by partnering with leading providers, including VEON, Orange, Galaxy Broadband, Paratus, Telespazio, and more.

When is the Launch?

Launch 18 will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and is scheduled to take place no earlier than March 26, 2023, at 9:00 am IST. Users can watch the live stream available on YouTube and social media channels.