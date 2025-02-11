Zoom Expands Zoom Phone Service to Chennai



Zoom Communications (Zoom) has officially launched its cloud-based Zoom Phone service in Chennai, marking its official rollout in the Tamil Nadu Telecom Circle. This launch follows the service's rollout in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (MHTC) in October 2024. Licensed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) India, Zoom Phone brings AI-first modern telephony to Chennai's business ecosystem, the company announced on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

AI-First Capabilities

Zoom Phone offers enterprises a seamless communication experience with inbound and outbound calling via the public switched telephone network (PSTN), replacing traditional PBX solutions while consolidating communication needs on a single platform.









"We are excited to bring Zoom Phone to Chennai, one of India's most vibrant technology business hubs. The city's thriving ecosystem of local and global enterprises will benefit from the simplicity, scalability, and AI-first capabilities that Zoom Phone delivers," said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering at Zoom. "India is a critical market for us, and the availability of Zoom Phone in Chennai reflects our commitment to delivering local solutions with global standards."

Also Read: Truecaller Surpasses 400 Million Monthly Active Users on Android

Zoom AI Companion

Zoom Phone is enhanced by Zoom AI Companion, the company's generative AI assistant, which is included at no additional cost with the paid services in Zoom accounts. AI Companion delivers Zoom Phone capabilities such as post-call summaries, voicemail prioritisation, and voicemail task extraction to help boost productivity and streamline workflows, the company said.

Integration with Zoom Workplace

Zoom Phone also integrates with Zoom Workplace, leading business applications, and hardware providers, catering to the needs of local companies and multinational corporations. With this expansion, California-based Zoom continues to grow its footprint in India.

"We are thrilled to launch Zoom Phone in Chennai following the strong interest we've seen since our successful rollout in Maharashtra Telecom Circle," said Sameer Raje, General Manager and Head of India and SAARC at Zoom. "With its AI-first features and seamless integration, Zoom Phone empowers businesses across industries to unify communications, enhance collaboration, and deliver exceptional customer experiences, redefining workplace collaboration in India."