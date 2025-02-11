Zoom Expands Zoom Phone Service to Chennai

Reported by Kripa B 0

Following its rollout in Maharashtra, Zoom Phone arrives in Chennai, bringing AI-driven telephony solutions to businesses in the Tamil Nadu Telecom Circle.

Highlights

  • The service follows its rollout in Maharashtra Telecom Circle in 2024.
  • AI-powered telephony solution enhances productivity with voicemail prioritisation, call summaries, and task extraction.
  • Available at no extra cost with paid Zoom accounts.

Follow Us

Zoom Expands Zoom Phone Service to Chennai
Zoom Communications (Zoom) has officially launched its cloud-based Zoom Phone service in Chennai, marking its official rollout in the Tamil Nadu Telecom Circle. This launch follows the service's rollout in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (MHTC) in October 2024. Licensed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) India, Zoom Phone brings AI-first modern telephony to Chennai's business ecosystem, the company announced on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

AI-First Capabilities

Zoom Phone offers enterprises a seamless communication experience with inbound and outbound calling via the public switched telephone network (PSTN), replacing traditional PBX solutions while consolidating communication needs on a single platform.




"We are excited to bring Zoom Phone to Chennai, one of India's most vibrant technology business hubs. The city's thriving ecosystem of local and global enterprises will benefit from the simplicity, scalability, and AI-first capabilities that Zoom Phone delivers," said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering at Zoom. "India is a critical market for us, and the availability of Zoom Phone in Chennai reflects our commitment to delivering local solutions with global standards."

Also Read: Truecaller Surpasses 400 Million Monthly Active Users on Android

Zoom AI Companion

Zoom Phone is enhanced by Zoom AI Companion, the company's generative AI assistant, which is included at no additional cost with the paid services in Zoom accounts. AI Companion delivers Zoom Phone capabilities such as post-call summaries, voicemail prioritisation, and voicemail task extraction to help boost productivity and streamline workflows, the company said.

Integration with Zoom Workplace

Zoom Phone also integrates with Zoom Workplace, leading business applications, and hardware providers, catering to the needs of local companies and multinational corporations. With this expansion, California-based Zoom continues to grow its footprint in India.

"We are thrilled to launch Zoom Phone in Chennai following the strong interest we've seen since our successful rollout in Maharashtra Telecom Circle," said Sameer Raje, General Manager and Head of India and SAARC at Zoom. "With its AI-first features and seamless integration, Zoom Phone empowers businesses across industries to unify communications, enhance collaboration, and deliver exceptional customer experiences, redefining workplace collaboration in India."

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

S Gopal :

You are spot on regarding the wanton waste of taxpayers' money on ludicruous schemes rather than using spending in critical/strategic…

BSNL Capital Infusion Sees a Drop of 53% in Budget…

Aniruddha Dhar :

I don't know why these telcos are afraid of giving 30 days 30GB/20GB/10GB bulk data with unlimited calls @ Rs.325/Rs.225/Rs.125.…

TRAI Releases Recommendations on Revision of National Numbering Plan

Ash :

No it was 3CC CA during this test. But usually 2CC CA (LTE-A 1800 + 2300 ; 10+20 MHz) giving…

TRAI Releases Recommendations on Revision of National Numbering Plan

Jio user :

Whether jio upgrades network by installing new towers in tamilnadu, Andra Pradesh and Karnataka to compete with Airtel or network…

Airtel Fully Ready With 5G SA FWA, Can Launch When…

YOUTUBE RJ :

If you have any wired broadband then get that air fiber with 1000gb is just pathetic and not everyone needs…

Jio AirFiber's Annual 100 Mbps Plan is Everything an Average…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments