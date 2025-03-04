Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition, New Copilot+ Laptop Launched in India

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition has launched in India for a starting price of Rs 1,37,255. This is the base model that comes with Intel Core Ultra 5 226V CPU, 256GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM.

Lenovo, a Chinese tech giant, has launched its latest Copilot+ laptop in India namely Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition. The company had unveiled the laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, and this laptop comes with a 14-inch OLED display. Being a Copilot+ laptop, it will be able to deliver a strong AI (artificial intelligence) experience to the users. There are many on-device features that users will be able to benefit from and increase their productivity levels with the ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of this laptop.




Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition Price in India

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition has launched in India for a starting price of Rs 1,37,255. This is the base model that comes with Intel Core Ultra 5 226V CPU, 256GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM. There are more variants, where the top variant is capped with Intel Core Ultra 7 268V CPU paired with 2TB of SSD storages and 32GB of RAM. The price for this variant is Rs 2,46,032.

Lenovo is selling this laptop via e-commerce platforms, company's website, its own exclusive stores, and retail outlets.

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition Specifications in India

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition comes with a 14-inch OLED display with WUXGA panel and 2.8K resolution with support for 120Hz refresh rate. There are both touchscreen and non-touchscreen variants. The laptop features Intel Core Ultra (series 2) processors with a deduicated NPU. There's up to 2TB of SSD and 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM available.

The ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition features four speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. There's an 8MP IR camera at the front for video calls and recording. It can support Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, and has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and an HDMI 2.1 port. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack.

The laptop features a 55Wh battery with support for 65W GaN Nano adapter. There's a built-in power mode which optimises the settings to deliver faster performance with longer battery life, Lenovo said. There's also a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

